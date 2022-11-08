Home Sports Riva is moved by the presentation of his film – Video Gazzetta.it
Surprise, strong emotions and smiles at the Massimo theater in Cagliari for the premiere of the docu-film “In our sky a thunder rumble” dedicated to Gigi Riva and made by director Riccardo Milani. In the last room, accompanied by his two sons Mauro and Nicola and their grandchildren, the myth of the Riva rossoblù was also presented. Photos, hugs with the former teammates of the 1970 Scudetto and also a few tears of emotion for the Sardinian legend who received the warmth of the whole theater at the first real public release after so many years. Riva watched the feature film where he himself tells the story of him, from his beginnings to the Scudetto and then the years with the national team, first as a player and then as a manager. A different and special evening for the former number 11 of Cagliari who today together with his family also celebrated his seventy-eighth birthday. Present at the première in addition to former teammates, from Tomasini to Cera, also the captain of Cagliari Deiola and many politicians and sportsmen linked to the Sardinian world.

