Rival Slavia does not follow up on its predecessor, plays in Košice and the gunner is supposed to be headed to Spain

Ukrainian football vice-champion. A team that surprisingly fought almost until the very end of the last league season with champion Shakhtar Donetsk for the title and left behind other opponents including Dynamo Kyiv. SC Dnipro-1 will face the players of Slavia in the third preliminary round of the Europa League, the Ukrainian team fell there after being eliminated in the second preliminary round of the Champions League by Panathinaikos Athens. Sport.cz offers an introduction to the young club.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

