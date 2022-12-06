No country can match Brazil in terms of soccer talent. Every year, new stars emerge in the local Serie A, who then move on to Europe, where they reach incredible team and individual heights. By the way, it’s easy to find out the results football from all over the world on the sports statistics website.

If talking about the main Brazilian talents, it is impossible to pass by the figure of Rivaldo. At 17, he became a player of the local team “Paulista.” Interestingly, in contrast to other star players from Brazil, he moved to Europe only at 24. It happened in 1996.

The most successful period for the player was at Barcelona. In Catalonia, he spent five seasons playing for the team, 157 matches and scoring 86 goals. Unlike most of his colleagues, he spent a very long career, having later managed to play in the Italian "Milan."

Interestingly, he even managed to play in the championship of Greece and Angola. And he finished his career at home at the age of 43.

Main achievements in Rivaldo’s career

The Brazilian had a memorable career, shining in almost every club he played for.

If talking about the main achievements in the career of the Brazilian, it is worth mentioning that he:

is the winner of the 1999 Golden Ball;

won the Spanish championship twice with Barcelona;

won the Champions League with AC Milan in the 2002/2003 season;

won the World Cup with the Brazilian national team in 2002.

Interestingly, despite the significant number of individual awards, the forward can not take credit for himself for the period spent in Milan. At the end of 2003, he was voted the worst player in Serie A.

Uninspiring results prevented the player from writing his name in the history of the Italian grand. However, thanks to his phenomenal play in Spain’s elite league, he won the major individual award that any footballer dreams of. Due to his professionalism he entered the history of Brazilian football.

Through his brilliant play and the mass of titles won, Rivaldo wrote himself into Brazilian and world soccer history.

