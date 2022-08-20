RIVAROLO CANAVESE

Rivarolese has also returned to work in the Promotion, with the grenades who gathered last Wednesday, August 18, at the synthetic Grande Torino in Rivarolo Canavese. The new coach Manuel Lami who kept the team in report before carrying out the first training session.

Also present was the latest signing in order of time, the Colombian midfielder Camilo Garcia, last season in Bolivia among the ranks of Unìon Central Tarija. The team trained on Thursday and Friday, while on Saturday they will train in the morning, at 10 and in the afternoon the first friendly test, at 16, in Biella against the Vigliano of the Chivassese coach Alessandro Giraulo. Sunday morning, no day of rest, but double session. «In the next week we will continue the work on the field – says the coach Lami -, on Wednesday 24th then we will have a second friendly against Corio at 20 with us. Thursday and Friday training at 7 pm, then double session on Saturday and Sunday morning we will face the Strambinese 1924 in Samone in a friendly match, while in the afternoon we will have a regular training session. The last friendly before the Coppa Italia match against Vallorco on Sunday 4th September will be the one we will play on Wednesday 31st against Alicese Orizzonti ».

In his speech to the team, Lami mainly focused on the group’s desire to fight to try to hit a playoff spot: «We are a very young group, 50% of the team is made up of over-the-top players from the years 2003, 2004 and 2005. At the first session we were not yet complete, Puddu, Surace and Bruna were still missing, the latter a class of 2005, like Baudino, Roscio, Fasulo and Sartore. We have to work hard to be ready as soon as possible in the championship where we will have a very convincing start, given that we will face really strong teams: at the first immediately the derby with Ivrea, a team that has strengthened a lot and has a very good technician, then Lucento, relegated from Excellence to third, in addition to Lesna Gold and Charvensod. We will also have to pay attention to other teams, such as Lascaris, Grugliasco, Gassinosanraffaele, but also Colleretto, with the pedanei who have carried out a very respectable signing campaign. We won’t have easy Sundays, with affordable teams. Compared to last season, the one we are going to start is much more leveled upwards – explains Lami -. We will have to try to start immediately on the right foot, showing personality, maximum commitment in every training and matches, as well as human and technical growth, especially of the younger boys ».

The Rivarolese is ready to battle for a playoff place, putting on the field first of all the typical Argentine garra. –

Loris Ponsetto