Rivarolese and Ivrea on the hunt for redemption The Quincitava for poker

Rivarolese and Ivrea on the hunt for redemption The Quincitava for poker

IVREA

On the fourth day of the first leg of group B of Promotion, home commitments for Colleretto, Ivrea and Rivarolese, while both Quincitava and Vallorco will be away from the friendly public.

Cartel match that awaits the Rivarolese grenade at the synthetic Grande Torino of Rivarolo Canavese: the team of Mr. Manuel Lami will in fact meet with Claudio Fermanelli’s Charvensod, in a meeting that promises to be very spectacular, given that two teams compete ambitious. Grenade who want to redeem the knockout of a week ago in Lucento and who are still looking for the first victory within the friendly walls, after the defeat against Ivrea on the first day.

Even the orange from Ivrea, however, are not going through a wonderful moment: Mr. Giampaolo Tosoni’s Ivrea has returned from two consecutive defeats and on Sunday, postponed at 19.30 (before Gaglione is engaged from the women’s Independiente match) at home in Bollengo against the Turin-based Lesna Gold will want to return to take home the three points. Full booty that Colleretto hopes to do again, in his new home of Crestella di Donnas against Valsusa, as well as Quincitava against Grugliasco, still standing at zero points in the standings: they can get their fourth consecutive victory. For the Nerostellati, however, it will not be an easy match, because Grugliasco deserved more for the game expressed in these first three outings. Leaving zero in the win box is also Vallorco’s goal, with the Cuorgnatese team going away to Gassino Torinese against Gassinosanraffaele.

The round of group B is completed by: Caselle-Druentina, Lucento-Carrara 90 and Pianezza-Lascaris.

Ranking: Druentina, Lucento and Quincitava 9 points; Charvensod 7; Lascaris, Lesna Gold and Valsusa 6; Colleretto 4; Ivrea, Rivarolese, Caselle and Gassinosanraffaele 3; Carrara 90 and Vallorco 1; Grugliasco and Pianezza 0. –

