TORINO

After beating Colleretto on the first day and Ivrea last Sunday, Lucento also got the better of another Canavese formation: the Rivarolese. Grenade beaten 1-0 away from Turin, thanks to a goal scored in the 23rd minute of the first half by D’Agostino, who was good at converting a Salerno free-kick into a goal.

A goal that, however, was challenged by the rivarolese bench for an offside position of the home attacker, but the referee, Sauna of the Novara section, instead validated the goal.

“D’Agostino was clearly offside at the time of the conclusion” reiterated the grenade. Unfortunately for the referee from Novara, the goal of the advantage of Lucento will not be the only oversight of the day to the detriment of Rivarolese. Let’s rewind the tape. Without the long-term injured players Reano and Patrono, with Pagano disqualified and Puddu unavailable, the Rivarolese against Lucento tries to play the game and put the hosts in difficulty, but they can’t throw it in.

The most tempting opportunity happens on the feet of bomber Soncini, but the guest attacker who has severely committed the home goalkeeper Sperandio, who maintains the starting point 0-0. Then at 23 ‘the free-kick from which D’Agostino’s goal came in the only real chance from the Lucento goal. We go to rest with the hosts ahead 1-0. In the second half it is the Rivarolese who is more maneuverable and deserves the equalizer, the formation of Mr. Lami attacks and at the half hour protest for a more than suspicious landing in the penalty area of ​​Parla, but the match director lets it continue.

Same situation 5 ‘later, but this time it is Laurenti who landed, also in this case the penalty kick was not granted to the guests. A little later, Laurenti himself enters the area again and is stretched out again, but even in this circumstance the maximum punishment is granted to the Rivarolese, with the grenade technician, Lami, who at the end of the game opens his arms and explains: “We deserved much more, we conceded an offside goal and didn’t have three penalties – says Lami. The team played, held the ball for 70 ‘, from here we have to start again, even if it is anger to lose in this way. This was a very difficult field, we knew it, Lucento is a team that has not yet conceded a goal and has all the characteristics to be able to fight until the end to win the championship – explains Lami. We must remain calm and continue to work to improve from all points of view ». The Rivarolese will now have to try to raise her head, but Sunday’s opponent, Charvensod at home, is anything but an easy obstacle to overcome. –