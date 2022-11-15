RIVAROLO CANAVESE. Just under half an hour at Rivarolese is enough to archive the victory against the worst Vallorco of the season. All this is the synthesis of a derby with great expectations that, in the end, disappointed, at least on the show level, with the grenades that with a cynical and careful conduct have forfeited the three points with minimal effort.

On the Cuorgnatese front, the performance of the boys of mister Luca Bruno Mattiet is too subdued to cling to the absences or episodes: practically no shot on goal and never the feeling of becoming dangerous must have the Polisportivo challenge filed as a bad road accident and nothing more. Yet the altocanavesani present themselves on the field with a deployment suitable to cover the field well and with an advanced three-way line with the idea of ​​taking breath away from the beginning of the opponent’s maneuver, but it is the Rivarolese from the first minutes to take in hand the reins of the game with very tall outsiders Laurenti and Regaldo in support of Soncini and Patrono. Evidence of advantage at 12 ‘when from a corner kick Garcia comes out at the first post with a gore that goes to nock the post. They don’t pass 10 ‘that the 1-0 is realized from the eleven meters with Soncini, that propitious and transforms a penalty displacing Pascarella; maximum punishment decreed for a touch of Corradin’s hand on a header from the local attack center to deflect a cross coming from the left trocar, ball recovered after the goalkeeper’s punch rejected on Garcia’s long-range shot. Vallorco swerves and Rivarolese takes advantage of it by not giving up and closing the men in white shirts in their own half. At 24 ‘a nice opening by Mintah to try to insert Prandoni on the right: the position is tempting, but objectively the ball is not so easy to tame so that the first intention ends skyrocketing. For the hosts there are still recriminations for an alleged handball in the scrum in the area on the development of a corner kick, but the protests are immediately quelled by the goal of doubling. Everything starts from the left-handed lane with the ball served to Soncini who, from the edge and back to the goal, with a heel strike, reads the perfect penetration of Patrone who, alone in front of Pascarella, pierces him with a precise diagonal across the blade of grass. Before the rest, in a surge of pride, D’Agostino tries in personal percussion to surprise Caresio with a blow from twenty meters, but the extreme freezes to the ground without problems for what on balance will be the only significant intervention in the afternoon.

In the second half, the cuorgnatese coach with the changes tries to give a shock to his team, but in vain because the hosts control without too much trouble.

For the record, at 19 ‘a more than doubtful contact in the area with Capriolo sunk by two defenders in an attempt to intercept a high ball, then at 40’ the same local striker hits the crossbar, deflecting the shot from the flag beaten to the head. height of the patron disk. –