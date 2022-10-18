CIRIÉ

A good Usac is defeated for the third consecutive time in the Serie C Gold championship, but this time the team of coach Titto Porcelli proves to have grown not only from the point of view of the game, but also in that of personality, given that nine out of ten players managed to score.

The hosts of Ciriè win 79-72, but for a long time the match was very balanced, starting from the first quarter, in which both attack and defense worked, with the guests finishing ahead 17-18.

The same cannot be said for the second quarter, with the hosts having a decisive extension in the final minutes, winning 24-13 and going ten points ahead of the long interval (41-31).

Upon returning from the locker rooms, Usac plays much shorter and closer between the departments, allowing very little to the hosts who, from Pucci’s injury (recovery times to be verified, given the probable dislocation in the shoulder), managed to take some rebounds, but they didn’t make it, because coach Porcelli’s team was no longer surprised and managed to recover four points, thus taking them from -10 to -6.

Finally in the last quarter the Usac gives everything, also trying to catch up with the hosts, even reaching -1, then in the last two minutes a couple of baskets have tipped the scales on the side of Ciriè, who imposes himself 79-72.

Satisfied not with the result, but with the performance, coach Porcelli says: «I told the team to play with courage and play as a team and the answer has arrived. Nine players went to the basket – observes Porcelli -. Now in the next match, we will play at home against Biella and we will certainly miss Pucci, a very important pawn for us and that we hope to recover as soon as possible. I am not at all worried about the three defeats, against Ciriè for example, progress has been made compared to the match with Arona and this is the aspect that matters most this season, where there are no relegations, but we still want to play to the fullest. of our possibilities “. –