RIVAROLO CANAVESE. Consistency rewards: after last week’s postponement due to adverse weather forecasts, the organizers of the cycling race “Around under the stars” did not let themselves be frightened by the not-so-optimistic bulletins and the sky full of clouds and the race was held , Wednesday evening. The streets of Rivarolo have been transformed into a circuit for this re-edition of the “type-track” (road race with track rules) for the youth categories, which takes up what it was, in recent decades, a fixed appointment of city sport. The merit of this return goes to the Department of Sport, the Asd Young Bikers Team “Franco Balmamion” and the Francone Velodrome, who believed in the initiative, winning the bet. The only negative note, the impossibility of organizing the race reserved for local administrators, as was the intention of the eve: the pre-election period prevented political figures from confronting each other.

88 athletes at the start (including three girls). In the first round, reserved for the Beginners category, Samuele Brustia (Young Team Balmamion) won, ahead of team mate Luca De Mercanti and Lorenzo Favero (Rostese); among the students still a success for the Young Team Balmamion, with Kritstian Blanc, who preceded Mattia Agostinacchio (Xco Project) and Eric Venturini (Pedale Ossolano). The final race that saw the Juniors as protagonists was a real monopoly of the Energy Team and Luca Rosa, who took off after two of the twenty laps of the race and has always remained on the run; on the podium with him his companions Alessandro Peracchione (Canavesano di Rocca) and Luca Mensa, who arrived in order. Rosa, a Piedmontese from Alba, is the brother of Diego, a professional of the Aeolus-Comet (after having been in Giovanni Ellena’s Androni Sidermec) had already imposed himself on Sunday in Rivara, in the seventh edition of the “Memorial Francesco Data”. Satisfied Alberto Rostagno, mayor of Rivarolo: «A beautiful evening of sport that involved the population and the public. We have brought the track-type back to our roads and now we want to continue: for 2023 we plan to organize it in June, a more favorable season from many points of view. And on that occasion we will re-propose the challenge between the local administrators: many of them were sincerely sorry for not having been able to experience this moment of sport and light-heartedness ». Helen Ghirmu, councilor for sport echoes him: «It is important to give space to young people: in May we enjoyed the spectacle of the professionals, but we are aware of the fact that to get there you need to have opportunities to grow. We must give space to young people, believe in them and offer opportunities for growth ».