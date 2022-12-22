RIVAROLO CANAVESE. Sport is life, education, health. And the Municipality, Thursday evening, in the Lux room, wanted to dedicate an evening to all the city’s sports associations that promote sport and reward athletes and organizers who have distinguished themselves for their results. On stage, with the mayor Alberto Rostagno and the councilor for Sport Helen Ghirmu, also the deputy mayor Francesco Diemoz, who signaled the imminent opening of the new battery of changing rooms of the municipal swimming pool and some planned investments on the multi-sports center in Via Trieste and on the soccer field in via Merlo.

For 2022, the Sport Testimonial award went to Giulia Buffo, born in 1997, a member of Rem Bu Kan Karate. In the Netherlands Giulia Buffo achieved three golds and a 4th place at the European Skif championships in the competitions in which she was a participant. Giulia Buffo, in addition to being a competitive athlete, is a coach and teacher in Castellamonte, Rueglio and Ivrea. The Rem Bu Kan Karate association, chaired by Giacomo Buffo then presented the results of its athletes at the European Skif Championships in July 2022 in the Netherlands: Giacomo Buffo’s silver, the Kata team with Marco Buffo, Riccardo Carlino, Lorenzo Terzano and Giorgio Padoan, the Kumité team with Carlino and Terzano, the silver in the individual Kata by Daniele Tomaino, in the individual competitions Daniela Amato and Giuseppe Figliuolo, the 4th place in the junior kumité for Matteo Cavallero and Andrea Marangoni. For Taekwondo Canavese, the teacher Alma Vehab Colak took the stage with the Cadets team, promoted in the 2021-2022 season.

Rivarolo boasts an excellent boxing gym. Alessio Furlan, president of Skull Boxe Canavesana awarded Adele Valler, from Salassa, who at the age of only 14 won two silver medals at the Italian Schoolboy and Schoolgirl Championships in her category (49 kg) in October 2022 and boasts several appearances in the national team representing Italy.

For Rivarolo Athletics, the president Lorena Scaraffia reported Stefano Demo, born in 2004, winner of the double title of Italian Decathlon Champion 2021, Under 18 Indoor and Outdoor category and was called up to the blue jersey rallies in Grosseto 2021 and Formia 2022 Also awarded was Raffaele Leone, born in 2002 who won the titles of Regional Champion 2021 and 2022 in the Under 23 category for the 400 m hurdles and 110 m hurdles specialties. He placed 5th in the 2022 Italian championships in the 400m hurdles specialty in the Under 23 category. The constant commitment of Leo Bellan was also remembered who founded Rivarolo athletics just 40 years ago. There are many organizations mentioned who train in the municipal swimming pool: Acquasport, chaired by Concetta Palato, and the Asd Salvamento Rivarolo, chaired by Raffaele Droghetti, Libertas Sincro Rivarolo, Explorer diving centre.

Separate discussion for the Giro d’Italia, which in May saw Rivarolo as stage city, awarded Alberto Gaudio, who in the Forno-Milani competition in October 2022 was crowned provincial champion of uphill race and who also recounted a memorable journey by bike from Rivarolo to the North Cape.

Moving on to football, Giovanni De Palma, the historic coach of the club, was awarded for Rivarolese 1906 Ssd and is still the point of reference for the Rivarolese 1906 Veterans. Gold in July 2021. First team coach Francesco Titto Porcelli was reported for this great result. On the Volleyball front, the Serie C Finimpianti team was awarded in Serie B2 Nazionale.

Acknowledgments also went to Nordic walking Andrate and walking group and The Dog Island which offers dog training courses.