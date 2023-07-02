River continues to lead despite its defeat at Barracas Central

Buenos Aires 07/02/2023 Act. at 06:26 CEST

It is the fourth defeat that the ‘Millionaire’ adds in the tournament

River is left with 50 units, nine from Talleres

River Plate fell unexpectedly this Saturday 2-1 on their visit to Barracas Central but it maintains a nine-point advantage over its escorts Talleres, which drew 1-1 with Godoy Gruz, and San Lorenzo, which defeated Rosario Central 1-0, in three outstanding games of the twenty-second round of the Professional League Soccer Tournament Argentinian.

The ‘Millionaire’ added his fourth defeat in the tournament when they fell 2-1 against a rival that occupies the last places in the table; Carlos Arce and Mauro Peinipil converted for the winner and the Colombian Miguel Borja discounted for the loser.

after this defeat River was left with 50 units, nine from Tallereswho suffered an agonizing 1-1 draw at home against Godoy Cruz with the conquest of the Uruguayan Michael Santos for the host and Tadeo Allende for the Mendocino team.

Another who also reached 41 points was San Lorenzoafter their 1-0 victory against Rosario Central with the goal of Maicom Braida.

The remaining result of the Saturday session was the 1-1 tie between Estudiantes de La Plata and Central Córdoba from Santiago del Esterowhich left the La Plata team in fifth place with 37 points behind Lanús, which totaled 40 after yesterday’s 1-0 victory away from Platense.

Friday also began the day with Vélez Sarsfield’s 1-0 win against Arsenal de Sarandí and the victory by the same score for Atlético Tucumán against Unión.

The date will continue this Sunday with six matches where the crossing of Boca Juniors against Sarmiento de Junín stands out at La Bombonera, Colón’s duel against Racing Club and Independiente’s confrontation against Huracán.