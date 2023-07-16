River Plate champions Argentina for the 38th time – Football

A 3-1 victory over Estudiantes crowned River Plate champions of Argentina with two games to spare. This is the 38th title for the Buenos Aires team, which was able to celebrate with its fans at the Monumental stadium. It is also a triumph for the new coach, Martin Demichelis, who arrived nine months ago to replace Marcelo Gallardo, and who has managed to put together a young and aggressive team even making up for the transfers of important players such as Fernandez and Julian Alvarez.

