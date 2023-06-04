Home » River Plate: Football game is abandoned in Argentina after fan falls from stand
River Plate: Football game is abandoned in Argentina after fan falls from stand

River Plate: Football game is abandoned in Argentina after fan falls from stand
Players waited on the pitch for news after the referee initially suspended the match

A top-flight match in Argentina was abandoned after a fan fell to their death from a grandstand at the stadium.

Primera Division leaders River Plate were playing against Defensa y Justicia at their Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires when the incident happened.

Referee Fernando Rapallini suspended the match while police and firefighters cordoned the area off.

River Plate officials said the supporter “died on the spot” and that an investigation was under way.

The area would remain closed for 24 hours while evidence was gathered, they added.

“The medical service immediately arrived at the area of ​​the incident, as did the police and various security agencies,” a club statement said.

“The Sivori Alta grandstand was at 90% of its capacity. At the time of the fall, there was no intervention by third parties. It was also verified that there was no situation of violence in the stands or around it.”

The club later named the fan as Pablo Marcelo Serrano and said it was a “day of deep sadness” while the league said it shared in the “pain and suffering of family and friends”.

