Riyad Mahrez moves to Saudi Arabia FAZ

striker Benedict Hollerbach changes from second division promoted team SV Wehen Wiesbaden to the Champions League participant 1. FC Union Berlin. “Everyone is aware of the big leap from the third division to us. Nevertheless, we are convinced that Benedict, with his one-on-one skills, speed and determination, fits well into our game system and can bring us a lot of joy in the future,” said Oliver RuhnertUnion managing director of professional football men, according to the announcement by Berliner.

As usual, Union did not provide any information on the length of the contract. According to the Wiesbadener, the two clubs have agreed to remain silent about the transfer modalities. According to a report by “Kicker”, the fee should be 2 million euros. Hollerbach was initially always with the 1. FC Cologne and also with Bundesliga promoted 1. FC Heidenheim been linked before the lead to Union solidified.

The departure of the top performer and top scorer is a painful loss for Wiesbaden. Born in Starnberg, who played for Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart in his youth, he scored 14 goals and prepared five in the 3rd division last season. In the relegation games against Arminia Bielefeld he scored three times. (dpa)

