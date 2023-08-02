Title: Team up with Ronaldo! Riyadh Signs Mane for 30 million euros

Riyadh Victory, one of the leading football clubs in Saudi Arabia, has made a significant addition to their squad with the signing of 31-year-old Bayern striker, Mane. The official announcement confirms that the two sides have agreed on a contract that will keep Mane at Riyadh Victory until 2027, as well as granting him the prestigious No. 10 jersey.

Mane’s arrival at Riyadh Victory will see him join forces with some of football’s biggest names, including the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, Seko Fofana, Teles, and Talisca. The club’s supporters are undoubtedly thrilled to witness the incredible on-field chemistry that will now be created by this star-studded lineup.

Recent data from the German transfer market reveals that Mane’s transfer fee amounted to 30 million euros. To secure his services, Riyadh Victory reportedly offered Mane an annual salary of 40 million euros after tax, an offer that includes additional floating bonuses. This eye-watering financial package illustrates the club’s commitment to investing in top talent.

Mane had previously joined Bayern from Liverpool last summer for a transfer fee of 32 million euros. During his first season with the club, he featured in 38 matches, contributing 12 goals and 6 assists. As a result of his consistent performances, Mane’s current market value in Germany stands at an impressive 25 million euros.

The acquisition of Mane represents Riyadh Victory’s ambition to build a formidable team capable of challenging for major honours in domestic and international competitions. With Ronaldo’s experience and leadership, combined with Mane’s attacking prowess, the team’s attacking front is set to become a force to be reckoned with.

While Riyadh Victory’s main priority lies in securing domestic success, their sights will also be set on making a mark in the prestigious AFC Champions League. With the addition of Mane to their ranks, the team’s aspirations to clinch the trophy have been significantly boosted.

Football enthusiasts around the world eagerly await the unveiling of Riyadh Victory’s new lineup, as they prepare for an exhilarating season under the tutelage of their esteemed coach. The club’s loyal fans are hoping that the arrival of Mane and his collaboration with Ronaldo will propel Riyadh Victory to new heights, restoring glory to the club in the process.

In conclusion, the signing of Mane for a hefty sum of 30 million euros signifies Riyadh Victory’s determination to assemble a formidable squad. The new partnership between Mane and Ronaldo will undoubtedly capture the attention of football fans worldwide, potentially paving the way for Riyadh Victory’s continued success across both domestic and international competitions.

