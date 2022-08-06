pavia

The two from Pavia Manfredi Rizza and Mathilde Rosa will try today to conquer tomorrow’s final in the K4 500 meters in the world speed canoe championship which is taking place in Halifax, Canada.

The Olympic silver in the K1 200 meters Manfredi will compete today at 10.27 local time (15.27 Italian time) together with his teammates Andrea Schera, Nicola Ripamonti and Tommaso Freschi in the third semifinal of nine competitors, the first three finishers pass, the others go to directly in the final B.

The former cussina now Navy Mathilde Rosa together with Susanna Cicali, Cristina Petracca and Agata Fantini will be in the water at 10.15 local time (15.10 in Italy) in the semifinal to nine, the first three crews pass and also in this case the others go to the final B. Neither of the paddlers from Pavia was happy with the result of the qualifying race. «I would say that the battery went badly – Manfredi Rizza affirms decisively – we weren’t able to get into the race well. As I have already said, the K4 500 is a very complex race, the level is very high so we still need time to improve. As regards the semifinal, our goal is to be able to run our race at 100%, then we’ll see ».

For her part, Mathilde Rosa reiterated: «It did not go very well, there is no point in hiding it. We didn’t have our race, but I’m sure it will certainly go well in the semifinals. The goal is to do ours ».

In a very difficult heat due to the presence of the Hungarian world champions and the New Zealand Olympic champions, the K2 200 meters of Mathilde Rosa and Agata Fantini finished in fourth place, with a time of 1’55 “32, a good race for the two blue . It is true that the first classified crew, Germany ahead of Hungary and New Zealand, went directly to the final, but it is also true that the chances of winning the final are not so remote. The two blue go to the semifinal scheduled today at 21 Italian time, seeing the final not so far away. –