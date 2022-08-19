PAVIA

The Canoe European Championships of Pavia Manfredi Rizza and Mathilde Rosa will start tomorrow at the Olympic Regatta Center in Munich. Starting at 9, Manfredi Rizza will be engaged in the K4 500 meters heats together with teammates Alessandro Gnecchi, Nicola Ripamonti and Andrea Di Liberto. After a disappointing World Cup, which ended in sixteenth place, the partial change of formation aims to offer the Italian flagship a decisive change of course to start recovering some positions in a race that will see 18 nations at the start and that next year will assign passes for the Paris Olympic Games. If Spain, which became world champion in Canada, will present a reworked crew, Germany, silver and reigning Olympic champion, will compete with the titular quartet to add a new title to the showcase.

In addition to the K4 race, Rizza will also be at the start of the non-Olympic test of the K2 200 to defend the continental title won in 2021 paired with Andrea Di Liberto. Last year in Poland, the Italian crew dominated the race with full confidence in view of the Olympic Games, where Rizza would also add to his palmares the silver medal in the amazing 200-meter K1 race. A year later, returning to compete on the 200 meters – which in the meantime have been eliminated from the Olympic program – wants to give oxygen to an extremely complex international season, characterized by the change of distance and boat.

Together with Manfredi Rizza, Mathilde Rosa, champion of the canoe section of Cus Pavia, will also be at the European Championships. She arrived in Pavia thanks to the Paddle College, in her Pavia years Rosa blossomed becoming a column of the national canoe speed. Fresh from a World Cup that saw her close to access to the final in the K4 race on 500 meters, Italy will present the same crew in Monaco with the minimum objective of finding a lane for the final. The favorite was Poland who dominated the race at the recent World Cup relegating all pursuers to two seconds away. Instead, the battle for medals will be wide open and Italy hopes to be the surprise of the event.

Both Mathilde Rosa and Manfredi Rizza will therefore be competing tomorrow morning for the heats, followed by the semifinals on Saturday from 9 and in the afternoon the men’s final of K4 (13.45) and K2 (14.35). For the women’s final of K4 we will have to wait for Sunday at 14.26. –

John Bishops