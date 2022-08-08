Halifax World Championships, bitter epilogue for the blue crew the champion from Pavia was making his debut on the new distance

PAVIA

A reaction was expected from Manfredi Rizza and from the other three blues of the K4 500, but there was none and the Italian boat also ran aground in the final B of the Canoe Speed ​​World Championships being held in Halifax in Canada. closing in seventh place.

The boat of the champion from Pavia, silver at the Tokyo Games in K1 200, competing with Nicola Ripamonti, Andrea Schera and Tommaso Freschi, crossed the finish line in what was in fact the penultimate place, given that Japan stopped , with a time of 1’30 “89.

The Azzurri ended their test three seconds and a tenth from the Lithuania crew, who won the final, but ten seconds – a huge amount, from the newly crowned Spanish quartet. In the consolation final, Italy rowed with a time of four seconds higher than that recorded in the semifinal. They are given naked and raw, but they give an idea of ​​how much Rizza (registered with the Air Force) and his three companions of the K4 500 have to work to fill the gap with the opponents.

On the other hand, it should be emphasized that Rizza himself, even before going into the water for the first battery, had preached calm, because the K4 is a difficult boat and it was demonstrated in these world championships (today the last day of racing) . The canoeist from Pavia closes this first time at the World Championship on the new distance, however acquiring awareness of what still needs to be done and acquiring valuable experience, also because one thing is to row alone, quite another in crew. The road to Paris 2024 is still long, there is still time to improve in every respect: to refine even the holding in competitive performance in the race, since the Azzurri have always done a little worse. –