Queen of Swords. The epee World Cup stage in Vancouver raised the prices of Giulia Rizzi from Udinese for the Paris 2024 Olympics in a very strong way.

Results in hand, it seems that the 33-year-old Friulian, who won the first absolute individual gold of her career in Canada, is truly at the peak of her sporting career, with a maturity that could allow her to return to being a starter in the national team, after the interlude unhappy a few years ago.

In Vancouver, the Fiamme Oro athlete was lined up again in the team event (as had already happened in Tallinn) and, although the team unexpectedly finished only in ninth place, she was undoubtedly the best of the Azzurri. In Estonia, in mid-November, you contributed significantly to the gold medal, opening the cup season with a great result.

In the light of these performances, she becomes a very strong candidate for the five-circle review of 2024, even if it remains to be seen who could pay the price, hoping it is not the other Friulian, Mara Navarria. The starting team is currently made up of Rossella Fiamingo, Federica Isola, Alberta Santuccio and precisely Navarria, with Giulia increasingly serene on the platform and focused on the goal.

Compared to the victorious debut in Tallinn, the female Italspada failed to confirm itself in Vancouver, finishing the race in ninth place.

For the blues, the defeat in the first match of the day against the home team of Canada was mocking, which made it 32-31 for a match that developed constantly on a point-to-point basis, diverting the blues to the “placings” board.

Here the Italian team raised its head again, beating one opponent after another: Germany 45-23, the USA 35-34 and finally Estonia 43-35, finishing in ninth position. Giulia Rizzi has made the best partials of her, also showing on this occasion a full maturity, which allows her to face the assaults naturally and with great effectiveness.

«Now I know that I can give my contribution to an already very strong team – explains the Friulian who grew up at Asu Udine -. I know I can help the group even more by putting myself of service with my fencing.

I’m really happy with how I managed to shoot: I stayed focused, isolated inside my bubble throughout the match. I was so immersed that it was even difficult to get emotional.

I was serene, focused, and I’m glad I managed to keep this mental strength despite the flu. I want to thank my teacher, Georges Karam, who found a way to fix some small technical details and my mental trainer Jean, who helps me with midfullness applied to fencing: it was the missing piece».