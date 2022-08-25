Home Sports RMC:Fofana is out of the Premier League this round against Chelsea and the Blues will do their best for this transfer – yqqlm
Sports

RMC:Fofana is out of the Premier League this round against Chelsea and the Blues will do their best for this transfer – yqqlm

by admin
RMC:Fofana is out of the Premier League this round against Chelsea and the Blues will do their best for this transfer – yqqlm

Original title: RMC: Fofana missed this round of Premier League against Chelsea and the Blues will do their best for this transfer

RMC: Fofana missed this Premier League match against Chelsea and the Blues will do their best for this transfer

Live it on August 25th RMC Sports news, Leicester City defender Fofana will not appear in the team’s lineup against Chelsea this Saturday.

Fofana was left out of the squad for Leicester City’s game against Southampton last week, and according to The Athletic, the player himself asked not to play. RMC Sports said Fofana wanted to join Chelsea, but Leicester City demanded a transfer fee of nearly 100 million euros, which would make Fofana the most expensive defender in history.

Leicester City coach Rodgers said recently that the team has rejected an offer from Chelsea for the third time, but RMC Sports said that the transfer soap opera is far from over, and Chelsea will make every effort to introduce Fofana until the end of the transfer window. .

Wesley Fofana’s contract with Leicester City lasts until 2027, and the current player’s turnaround value is estimated at 40 million euros.

(aliang)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

See also  Milan transfer market, Chelsea shadow over Leao. But he and Milan make a wall

You may also like

Meter body:Juventus will compete with Roma Paredes Paris...

Swimming, sexist comments on Linda Cerruti’s photo: “Schifata,...

Live Champions League Draw 2022-2023

Insigne: Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, I choose Messi,...

Equa Team in the absolute hunt for medals...

La Bosconerese on the field on Monday The...

Jaylen Rose: Brown is very good, any team...

Coaches on the grill after just two days,...

Koenigsegg CC850: the new hypercar

F-Carvalho: Nothing beats Liverpool fans coming here to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy