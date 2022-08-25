Original title: RMC: Fofana missed this round of Premier League against Chelsea and the Blues will do their best for this transfer

Live it on August 25th RMC Sports news, Leicester City defender Fofana will not appear in the team’s lineup against Chelsea this Saturday.

Fofana was left out of the squad for Leicester City’s game against Southampton last week, and according to The Athletic, the player himself asked not to play. RMC Sports said Fofana wanted to join Chelsea, but Leicester City demanded a transfer fee of nearly 100 million euros, which would make Fofana the most expensive defender in history.

Leicester City coach Rodgers said recently that the team has rejected an offer from Chelsea for the third time, but RMC Sports said that the transfer soap opera is far from over, and Chelsea will make every effort to introduce Fofana until the end of the transfer window. .

Wesley Fofana’s contract with Leicester City lasts until 2027, and the current player’s turnaround value is estimated at 40 million euros.

