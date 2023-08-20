Home » Road to the UEFA Champions League Group Phase: The Playoffs Series Revealed
Road to the UEFA Champions League Group Phase: The Playoffs Series Revealed

The UEFA Champions League Group Phase is just around the corner as teams gear up for the start of the prestigious club tournament on the Old Continent. With 26 teams already qualified for this round, those who shone in lower-ranking competitions have a chance to secure a spot in the event. However, they must first go through a longer path of one or four rounds to face the European heavyweights.

After the first three rounds, 12 teams remain in contention. These teams will now compete in six round-trip direct elimination series over the next two weeks. The matches are scheduled for August 22, 23, 29, and 30, with the objective of securing their place in the draw on Thursday, August 31. This draw will determine the eight groups of the tournament.

In anticipation of the playoffs series, we bring you the matchups that will define the Champions League. The first team listed will have the advantage of playing the second leg at their home ground.

Stay tuned for the thrilling battles that will decide the fate of these teams and shape the future of the Champions League.

