Road World Championships in Glasgow: Baum and Morath take bronze on mountain bikes

Status: 06.08.2023 9:50 p.m

Lukas Baum and Adelheid Morath gave the German team two more bronze medals on mountain bikes at the World Cycling Championships in Scotland.

In the marathon race over 100 kilometers on Sunday (08/06/2023) in Glentress Forest, Baum only had to give way to the Brazilian winner Henrique Da Silva and the Czech Martin Stosek, 1:43 minutes behind.

European Champion Morath fought her way forward lap by lap and finally reached the finish after 100 kilometers behind Mona Mitterwallner from Austria and Candice Lill from South Africa. Their deficit was 9:50 minutes.

Friedrich misses third keirin title in a row

The successful German sprinter Lea Sophie Friedrich just missed her third world title in the keirin. The 23-year-old from Dassow was beaten by New Zealander Ellesse Andrews and Colombian Martha Bayona Pineda in the final on Sunday and won the bronze medal. Emma Hinze had already been eliminated in the semifinals.

“I was disappointed in myself. I was angry because I should have reacted earlier. It’s disappointing at first,” said Friedrich, adding: “It was a tough tournament. I’m still happy to have won a medal I have to keep in mind that you can’t always win.”

Friedrich, who triumphed in the Japanese sprint variant at the 2021 and 2022 World Championships, had previously been unbeatable in the semifinals. Hinze, on the other hand, finished fifth in her race and missed the heat for the medals. In the placement round, the eight-time world champion finished twelfth. Alessa Catriona Pröpster was tenth overall.

Hinze and Friedrich with further chances

For the team sprint world champions Friedrich and Hinze it is now up to further medals in the sprint on Wednesday. The 25-year-old Hinze had also previously won the gold medal in the non-Olympic 500m time trial. Friedrich took bronze.

In the one-man pursuit, the German starters just missed out on the medal runs. Former Junior World Champion Tobias Buck-Gramcko was fifth in 4:07.626, while Felix Groß (4:09.800) was eighth. The Italian defending champion and world record holder Filippo Ganna set the fastest time (4:01.344). A top 4 placement was necessary for the medal runs in the evening.

