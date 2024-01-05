Home » Robbie Ray de Seattle a S.F. por Mitch Haniger y Anthony DeSclafani
Robbie Ray de Seattle a S.F. por Mitch Haniger y Anthony DeSclafani

The San Francisco Giants made a bold move on Friday, acquiring former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray from the Seattle Mariners. In exchange, the Giants sent outfielder Mitch Haniger, right-hander Anthony DeSclafani, and cash to the Mariners.

Ray, who won the American League Cy Young Award in 2021 with the Toronto Blue Jays, will likely miss the start of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his left elbow in May of last year. Despite the injury, the Giants are hopeful that Ray will make a full recovery and contribute to their pitching staff in the future.

In return for Ray, the Mariners acquired outfielder Mitch Haniger, who previously played for Seattle and had a standout season in 2021, setting a personal best with 39 home runs. However, Haniger struggled with the Giants in 2024, hitting .209 with six home runs and 28 RBIs in 61 games.

The Giants also included right-hander Anthony DeSclafani in the trade. DeSclafani had a disappointing 2024 season, going 4-8 with a 4.88 ERA in 19 games for San Francisco. However, he had a strong season in 2021, going 13-7 with a 3.17 earned run average in 31 games.

Overall, the trade represents a significant reshaping of both teams’ rosters and could have implications for the upcoming season. The Giants will be looking to Ray to bolster their pitching staff, while the Mariners will be hoping that Haniger and DeSclafani can make meaningful contributions to their team.

