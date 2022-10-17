Home Sports Robbio-Luino, the two leaders challenge Sanmaurense, a difficult match with Legnano
October 14, 2022

The three victories in the first three games catapulted Fluidotecnica Robbio to first place in the Green group. Now the Aironi are expected from a high-level match against Luino, another leaders with full points: the match is scheduled for tonight at 9.15 pm in Robbio. «The next one will certainly be a challenging match – comments Robbio’s coach Pier Zanotti – and in hindsight it is already important for the classification. Luino is a good team, in condition and with interesting individualities, Bishops above all, but also the playmaker Moalli and the long Lo Biondo. We will have to play a match of level and energy, especially constant in its management, ready to stay on track for all forty minutes ». Even Edimes Sanmaurense, after the two successes in a row obtained against Cerro and Leone XIII, will have a difficult task. In fact, tomorrow evening (6.30 pm) the boys of coach Fossati will be hosted by Legnano, a team also at 4 points and boasting a high quality roster. «It will be the most complicated match that has happened to us so far – underlines the red and white coach Roberto Fossati – we play away against one of the teams, if not the team, with the best roster in the league. They have included two important players, namely Frontini and Turano, and for us it will be a challenge with great motivation, given that last year we suffered a heavy defeat against them which then served us to grow. It is the first real test: the key will be the defensive transition because they are very good at taking and transforming defensive action into offensive ». Ranking (green group): Luino, Venegono and Robbio 6; Sanmaurense, Legnano and Casoratese 4; Cerro, Leone XIII, Cus Milano, Corsico, Daverio and Sedriano; Castronno and San Pio X 0. –

