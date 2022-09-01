ROBBIO

It is an ambitious Fluidotecnica Robbio that will present itself at the starting line of the C silver series championship. After the disappointment of last season, when the team had been at the top for the entire regular season except to be eliminated in the first playoff round, the Aironi of coach Pier Zanotti have set up a leading roster, able to compete at a high level and obtain the desired promotion in the new regional C. The Aironi do not hide their ambitions: “The goal – underlines the manager Marco Cislaghi – is to be among the teams that will compete in the new category in 2023-24”.

The Aironi season officially began last Wednesday, when the Lomellina team gathered and started training at the PalaCantone di Robbio: the preparation is structured with four weekly sessions to which friendlies will be added: Tuesday 6 September at 20 in Robbio is the first test is scheduled with the Now Academy Vigevano, while on Saturday 10 September the Aironi will play in Casorate Sempione, in the province of Varese, at 18.30. Two other releases are planned, again with the Now Academy, in Parona on 14 September (8pm) and Saturday 17 September in Borgosesia (8pm). The championship will begin on Sunday 25 September when the Aironi will be away to Milan against San Pio X (8.15 pm).

Here is the roster: Tommaso Castano (center, confirmed), Edoardo Pozzi (guard, confirmed), Matteo Facchi (winger, new, from Now Academy), Filippo Gallina (play, confirmed), Carlo Alberto Bovio (winger, confirmed), fabio Grugnetti (play, confirmed), Stefano Pontisso (play, new from Opera), Stefano Appendini (play, confirmed), Ariele Ratti (center, conf), Luca Tardito (center, conf), Gabriele Buzzin (wing, conf).

Alberto Colli Franzone