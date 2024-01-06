Robert Arboleda puts the new leadership of Sao Paulo FC in trouble

Sao Paulo FC Concerned about Situation with Star Defender Robert Arboleda

Sao Paulo FC in Brazil is facing a concerning situation with one of their key players, Robert Arboleda, as the start of the season approaches. The television network GlobeSport has reported that Arboleda has not accepted the initial renewal proposal from the club, causing potential disruptions as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Arboleda’s agent, José Chamorro, revealed that the footballer will not be joining the team for preseason training due to the contract negotiations. “He will not be in Sao Paulo this Saturday. We are going to wait for Rui Costa’s contact. The proposal presented was very low,” stated Chamorro in a conversation with GlobeSport.

At 32 years old, Arboleda has a contract with Sao Paulo until the end of 2024. However, the club is eager to secure his long-term future, as the defender will be eligible to sign a pre-contract with other clubs starting in June. GlobeSport also reported that there has been interest in Arboleda from other clubs during the current winter transfer window, with his status as a national team player adding to his appeal.

Arboleda has built an impressive career, gaining experience with various clubs in Ecuador before making a name for himself at Sao Paulo. His solid performances have made him a key figure and captain at the club.

The situation with Robert Arboleda is one that Sao Paulo FC will be keen to resolve swiftly, as they seek to secure the future of their influential defender ahead of the new season.