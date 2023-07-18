Home » Robert Budzynski, former sporting director of Nantes, is dead
Sports

Robert Budzynski, former sporting director of Nantes, is dead

by admin
Robert Budzynski, former sporting director of Nantes, is dead

Robert Budzyinski, then sports director of FC Nantes, in 2002. FRANK PERRY / AFP

He had practically created the function of sports director. Robert Budzynski, who worked thirty-five years in this position for FC Nantes and thus contributed greatly to the coronation of the “canaries” in 1995, died Monday July 17 at the age of 83, learned Agence France-Presse (AFP) with his family.

Former player of Lens and Nantes, “Bud” had been French international eleven times in the 1960s. Central defender, he led the two campaigns of the first titles of champion of France of FC Nantes, in 1965 and 1966, with the team trained by José Arribas, the initiator of the “Nantes style game”.

Born in Pas-de-Calais and trained in Lens, he spent the rest of his life in the service of FC Nantes. His playing career was abruptly halted by a tibia-fibula fracture at the age of 28, from which he was never able to fully recover. He was then the club’s sporting director for a long time, a position that was very new in French clubs in the early 1970s, which he helped to define.

Champion Finder

Budzynski was one of the builders of the “Coco” Suaudeau teams, champions in 1980 and 1983, then especially of the legendary FC Nantes in 1995 with Patrice Loko, Christian Karembeu, Nicolas Ouédec and Raynald Pedros, champions by losing only one match .

As a sports director, he notably unearthed Vahid Halilhodzic in the former Yugoslavia, Jorge Burruchaga at Independiente or the Chadian Japhet Ndoram in Cameroon, at Tonnerre de Yaoundé. At the training center he participated in the hatching of Marcel Desailly or Didier Deschamps, current coach of the Blues, and of the champion generation in 1995.

See also  Dare to win and not afraid to lose!15 years after losing her left calf in the earthquake, Tang Xuemei lived a ray of light with hard work_Hangzhou Net

Robert Budzynski had played eleven times for the France team, including the three matches of the 1966 World Cup. He notably led with Robert Herbin and Jacky Simon the rebellion of the players against coach Henri Guérin and his assistants, asking to play zone, as in Nantes, and not to individual marking. This will not prevent the defeat against England (2-0) and elimination in the first round.

Read the portrait: Article reserved for our subscribers Philippe Diallo, a new boss of the FFF during a trial period

The World with AFP

You may also like

Austria extends with sports director Ortlechner

What to bet today? Sports calendar and predictions:...

Gilles Rampillon on Robert Budzynski: “He created an...

A fight in the street? For the goalkeeper...

Ronaldo Declares Saudi League Superior to MLS and...

Leeds United: EFL approves £170m takeover by 49ers...

Thiem moves into the round of 16 in...

Steph Curry holds the Paris 2024 door open

Cristiano Ronaldo Reignites Debate: Is the Saudi Arabian...

AT THE ATHENS 2004 GAMES, AHMED AL-MAKTOUM CONQUERS...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy