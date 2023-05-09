Robert Lewandowski keeps his fingers crossed for Bayern

In the championship duel in the Bundesliga between his two former clubs, Robert Lewandowski’s heart only beats for FC Bayern. “I heard that many people in Germany or in Europe say: It would be better if Dortmund won the championship trophy in the Bundesliga. But I’m always for Bayern Munich and that’s why I’m not for it,” said the Pole, who switched from Munich to FC Barcelona before this season, at Sport1: “I always keep my fingers crossed for the boys that they win and show that they are the best. “

But Lewandowski is also expecting a “very exciting” season finale, even if Bayern are “on the right track now”. There was “a lot of speculation” during the season, “a lot of people are talking about the situation,” said the 34-year-old.

“Bavaria a step ahead”

The former Bayern and Dortmund striker went on to say: “I know it’s a point difference and there are still three games to play. If someone makes a mistake, then the championship will probably be decided.” The people of Munich are now “on the right track,” said the Pole: “Of course, a lot has happened in the last few weeks that can have an impact on the head, but I think that Bayern is now a step ahead.”

With three games to go, Munich leads the table with 65 points, Dortmund (64) is just behind. On Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky) FC Bayern will host FC Schalke 04, in the evening BVB will meet Borussia Mönchengladbach (6.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky).

Lewandowski’s connection to the German record champions is still strong despite the big discussions surrounding his transfer to Barcelona last summer. “Everything I experienced and achieved at Bayern Munich stays in my heart. I will always be grateful,” said Lewandowski, who played in Munich for eight years. In 2014 he switched to Bayern on a free transfer after four years at Borussia Dortmund.

He himself is doing “greatly” at FC Barcelona, ​​the upcoming championship title with the Catalans is a “first step to maybe win even more next season”. After the “many problems” in the club, the title is also “very important” for Barça’s future, emphasized the goalscorer: “I think it will be better now.”

In any case, the German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen would have had a big part in the championship, said Lewandowski: “I don’t know how many games he has kept clean, but this is his season.” Ter Stegen was already 25 this season times without conceding a goal and thus set a club record. “I hope he can enjoy what he has achieved after the season,” said Lewandowski: “I know how hard he works for this success.” FC Barcelona leads the Spanish league with 82 points, Atlético Madrid (69 ) five laps before the end there were at best theoretical chances of winning the title.