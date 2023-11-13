ROBERTO BONINSEGNA, THE “BOMBER” WITH AN INNATE SENSE OF GOAL – SportHistoria

Boninsegna scores in acrobatics against Foggia – from:passioneinter.com

How many times is the phrase “used”Once a door closes, a door opens…” to console those who have suffered a bitter disappointment, both in the emotional and professional fields, a way like any other to encourage them not to give up, get back up and be sure that a better opportunity will present itself to them sooner or later…

Well, if you have the desire and patience to read the story of our history today dedicated to one of the strongest center forwards in Italian footballundoubtedly in the decade of the 70s, you will realize how this adage is well suited to his career as a footballer.

Born on 13 November 1943 in Mantua, Roberto Boninsegna “starts off well“, in the sense that he grew up in the youth team of the “Grande Inter” of the Magician Herrera and of the various Picchi, Facchetti, Mazzola and Suarez and he also gets along quite well, given that contributes to winning the 1962 edition of the Viareggio Tournamentbeating Fiorentina 2-1 in the Final…

That year Inter lost the Scudetto to the “cousins” of Milan and at the Nerazzurri, doubts begin to arise about the choice of Herrera as coach – and, in fact, the President Angelo Moratti focuses on the Mantova coach Edmondo Fabbri, only to then retrace his steps – who, with the intention of rejuvenate the squad, focus on Sandro Mazzola in attack, not considering Boninsegna ready to launch in the first team.

And so, therefore, the “first door” closes, but in this case we have to wait for the door, given that in the summer of 1963 Boninsegna is sold to Prato in Serie Ba season that seems to confirm the decision of “Dry“, given that he was used on only 22 occasions with only one goal to his credit, and then moved to Potenza, again among the Cadets, where things were decidedly better with the Lucanians finished in fifth place and the attacker scored 9 goals which earned him the attention of Varese who buys it in the next market session…

So here it is Boninsgna has the opportunity to make his debut in the top flight now close to turning 22, curiously at the San Siro against Interwith the red and whites suffering a heavy defeat 2-5, prologue to a disappointing season that ended in last place and with the attacker scoring 5 goals equal to Bagatti.

One might think of a sudden downsizing of its ambitions, but Cagliari comes to Boninsegna’s rescueclearly not satisfied with the performances of the Peruvian Gallardo (who scored a paltry 3 goals in two tournaments for the rossoblù…), and therefore looking for an attacking partner for Gigi Riva, with the choice falling on the Mantua center forward who then landed on the island in the summer of 1966…

And here, things start to fundamentally change, with the Riva/Boninsegna duo worked properly and with the latter not missing even one of the 34 days on the calendar which led the Sardinian team to finish in a very honorable sixth position and the attacker scored 9 goals.

The team destined to conquer the “historical” Scudetto in 1970 and Boninsegna also started the following season discreetly, so much so making his debut for the national team five days after turning 24, on 18 November 1967 in Bern in the match against Switzerland valid for qualifying for the 1968 European Championships, match ended 2-2 with Riva scoring twice for the Azzurri…

A player endowed with a powerful physique and courage with few equals in competing with the grim defenders of the time, much more protected by the refereeing class than today, Boninsegna also combines an often rebellious character which leads him to being sent off at the beginning of December 1987 in a 2-3 away defeat at the Olimpico against Roma and therefore at “combine it gross” upon his return to the field on New Year’s Eve…

With Cagliari busy on the pitch of newly promoted Varese, in whose ranks the star of the not yet 20-year-old Pietro Anastasi shines, at the end of the match, with the hosts victorious 2-1, here Boninsegna has “something to say” to race director Mario Bernardis and to his assistant about refereeing, addressing them with phrases deemed so insulting that to be given a “record disqualification” of 11 daysthen reduced to 9 on appeal.

An attitude that doesn’t fit well with the Maglia Azzurra and, in fact, that’s it the “National team gate” closes for the attacker to the benefit of Anastasi who debuted in the victorious 1968 European Championship Final, but even the relationship with Riva is far from idyllicas the latter, despite being deployed on the left wing, is in fact a first striker, therefore going to “graze” in the Boninsegna enclosure, which shows many signs of impatience, even if the rossoblù ended the 1969 season in second placefour points behind Italian champion Fiorentina…

This time, the saying mentioned at the beginning comes true immediately, since the expert and astute technician Scopigno understands the incompatibility between the two and gives his approval to a sensational exchange with Inter that brings Boninsegna to the Nerazzurri and Domenghini, Sergio Gori and Poli to follow the reverse path…

In fact, this change of shirt is very profitable for both companies, as the Milanese were missing a “heavyweight center forward” and in Riva, with Gori operating more maneuvers and Domenghini making crosses from the flank, those spaces exploited properly as certified by the 21 centers (equal to half of the goals scored by the rossoblù…) which allowed Cagliari to win the Scudetto 1970.

For his part, Boninsegna appears to be the “Top Scorer” with 13 goals from an Inter that finished in second place, four points behind the Sardinians, but in view of the call-ups for the World Championships in Mexico, Technical Commissioner Valcareggi prefers Anastasi, who scored 15 goals, over him in the black and white jersey, if it weren’t for the fact that…

In fact, a few days before leaving for Mexico, the Juventus striker was the victim of a trivial accident in training which forced him to give up the World Championships and, at this point, “obtorto neck”, that’s it the doors of the national team reopen for Boninsegna who returns to the Maglia Azzurra to team up with Riva for an expedition that, amidst arguments, disputes and so on, sees anyway Italy reach the Final only to suffer an excessive 1-4 defeat against Brazil after the Nerazzurri striker himself had brought the match level before the break.

For Boninsegna, now 27 years old, the chances of becoming Italian Champion are starting to reduce, but it was he who led Inter with 24 goals in 28 games (an average that was nothing short of extraordinary for the time…) to win the 1971 Scudetto with a comeback against Milan who had finished the first round in the lead, as well as guaranteeing himself the title of Top Scorer ahead of the Rossoneri Pierino Prati, who finished on 19…

A Boninsegna who had, the previous season, almost reached the final of the 1970 edition of the Fairs Cup by contributing 9 goals in 10 matches playedwith Inter eliminated (1-0 and 0-2) by Anderlecht in the semi-final, becomes despite itself involuntary protagonist of the second round of the 1971-’72 European Cup when, on the occasion of the match against the Germans Borussia Monchengladbach, he comes hit on the head by a can with the score 2-1 for the home team, so much so that he was forced to leave the pitch and the final result of 7-1 canceled by UEFA ordering the match to be replayed.

Inter who, having overcome the obstacle, reaches the Rotterdam final only to surrender 0-2 to the excessive power of Johan Cruijff & Co’s Ajaxwhile for Boninsegna the subsequent seasons with the Nerazzurri represent a period of “skinny cows”, only partially compensated by a second crown of Top Scorer in 1972, preceding his friend/rival Riva (22 goals to 21), and then scored another 23 in 1974, just one point behind the Biancoceleste Giorgio Chibnaglia…

Things were not much better for the Azzurri, with Italy eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 1972 European Championships, while the reported goals in the 1974 tournament induce Valcareggi to summon Boninsegna for the Final Phases of the World Cup in Germany ’74 together with Chinaglia and Anastasiwith the Nerazzurri striker being sent onto the pitch in place of the Lazio centre-forward at the start of the second half in the match against Poland which sealed Italy’s elimination from the Tournament and, in fact, represents the conclusion of the national team journey for the man from Mantua, having worn the shirt on 22 occasions with 9 goals to his credit.

After seeing their achievement averages drop in the following two years and now well past the threshold of 30 years, an exit from the scene is expected for Boninsegna, if it weren’t for the fact that an extremely astute Boniperti is knocking on Inter’s doorwho proposes the exchange with Anastasi to the Nerazzurri President Ivanohe Fraizzoli…

Fraizzoli, who had been one step away from purchasing the Sicilian striker in the summer of 1968 – then “blown to him” from the Juventus Club for the good relations existing with Eng. Borghi, President of Ignis and Varese – he is convinced by the younger age (almost 4 and a half years difference…) of the Juventus center forward and therefore the deal is concluded, all to the advantage of the shrewd Boniperti…

With Giovanni Trapattoni at the helm and Causo and Bettega as teammates, that’s it Boninsegna lives a sort of “second youth”, contributing to winning as many Scudetti in a two-year period – scoring 10 goals per season, including the brace that decided the match on 16 January 1977 at “Municipal” against his former companions – and, above all, helps Juventus win their first continental trophy, thanks to the success in the 1977 edition of the UEFA Cup…

The attacker, like all the Bianconeri players, would only need one triumph to define his career as extraordinary, namely the European Cup, whose final came close the following year, surrendering in the semi-final after extra time against Brugesa match that could have taken a very different path if the Swedish referee Ulf Eriksson had not overlooked a clear penalty foul on Boninsegna himself.

Luckily for the race director, over 10 years had passed since the “discussion” with Bernardis, otherwise who knows how it would have ended, while the figures, as dry as they may be, bear witness to the fact that, at the end of his competitive activity, with brief periods at Verona and even for the last season at Viadanese in Serie D ,”Bonimba” (as Gianni Brera had nicknamed him…) scored 286 goals in 624 matches played at Club level…

But, what matters most, the 163 centers in 366 Serie A matches still place him among the top 20 scorers of every era…

There is little to add other than…”Hat” …!!

