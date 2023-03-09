Poor I miss. Accustomed as a footballer to play alongside Gianluca Vialli e Christian Vierispoiled as a coach by patron presidents who made him available i best centre-forward on the market, from Adriano a Ibrahimovicpassing through Balotelli, Drogba e Agueronow he finds himself putting his hands in his hair, tormenting his proverbial tuft silver, and spend weeks digging in the lower categories and in the most unlikely leagues to find a decent tip rag for the blue national team. It used to be a problem, now it’s a authentic drama: Italian football no longer produces strikers. The latest call-ups prove it: Italy has been reduced to calling Mateo reteguioriginally fished in Argentinawhere he scored 6 goals in 6 games in this league start with Tigreor even Andrea Companybomber in Romania with it Steaua Bucarest after some time spent between Serie D and San Marino. It’s true that Mancini has got us used to his call-ups.”visionaries” to now anticipate the indications of the clubs, even a little out of necessity (the various Zaniolo, Raspadori, Gnontoare all a bit of his discoveries), but here we are now beyond the scouting: if you just need to score a handful of goals in second or even leagues third level to be considered for the nationalit means that the level of this national team is really low.

There is nothing left to HIDE, no appearances to save. Even the coach admits it candidly, in one recent interview in which he said he was seriously concerned, summarizing the list of various strikers available. How to blame him, the picture is bleak: Immobileafter having pulled the cart for years (plus that of the Lazio that of the national team, actually), is experiencing his first negative season; his deputy Belotti he is a Roma reserve, with the attitude of a midfielder. The two best talents, Scam e Pinamonticrashed at the first impact of a more important reality, scoring the pittance of three goals each with West Ham e Sassuolo. Raspadori, golden boy in blue, was relegated to the bench in the golden season of Napoli, just 7 appearances as a starter and a goal. Premature even just hope for Lorenzo Colombo (born in 2002, 4 goals in Lecce), e Simone Mulattieri (in double digits in B at Frosinone, but it’s already a 2000). There is nothing more. If not exactly Retegui, Comrade and on with the next ones meatballs. At this rate even the non-convocation of CheddiraItalian passport, burst goals in B and C with Bari but ai World Cup with Morocco, it risks becoming a regret.

The great Italian school of numbers new ones did it really run out? Hard to say, football is made up of cycles, it is certain that at least one is taken cycle sabbatical, maybe more. garlic Euro 2016in conclusion, Conte he had worked wonders coming up front with Skin, it does e Zaza, a sign that the crisis has been going on for some time. Without regretting the myths of the past, Riv’s Teeth e Paolo RossiVieri and Inzaghi, Tell us e Tonitoday there aren’t even the provincial bombers, the various ones hubner, He laughedChristmas, Zampagna. In Italy you don’t score anymore, also because you play in general a football without talent, given that even in the other key role, 10, we haven’t produced anything significant for years. In a championship that practices old logics, patterns and rhythms, where there is no room for young people. The last scraps of talent pure, wasted badly, were those of Cassano e Balotelli, then nothing. Like Italy: a European won by chance in 2021, before and after disappeared since panorama world. Reading the next lineup, it’s almost to be forgiven Mancini.

