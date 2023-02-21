article by Andrew La Rovere adapted from Formula 1, the stories

Certain stories, there’s nothing to be done, seem made on purpose to always remain on the sidelines, to gnaw on that little bit of glory that the greats leave there, perhaps because they are too full. We take Robert Morenofor example, Brazilian fixed presence of Formula 1 between the eighties and nineties.

Friend of Nelson Piquet, follows his career as if it were its draft. He arrives in Europe a few years after Nelson e he shines in the minor formulas, but always without sinking the KO blow.

In 1982 the great opportunity already seems to arrive, but it will be his downfall. Lotus calls him to replace Nigel Mansell at Zandvoort. Roberto accepts enthusiastically, but the Lotus is a difficult single-seater and not very fast. Moreno takes four seconds from De Angelis and does not qualify. A beating that will mark his fate for years.

And indeed, with mixed fortunes, Moreno returned to the top formula only in 1987, at the AGSinstead of Fabre. The single-seater is embarrassingly slow, but Moreno catches the stroke of luck of life: in Australia almost everyone retires and he finishes sixth, scoring a miraculous point.

It’s not enough to find a permanent job and Roberto returned to Formula 1 only in ’89, with Coloni. Once again the car is a disaster – it qualifies four times in one season! The following year, history repeats itself with Eurobrun, a silver Formula 1 that looks like the blister pack of a suppository.

At the end of the year, again, the big occasion. Nannini, Benetton’s rising star, was injured in a helicopter crash and Benetton, on the advice of his friend Piquet, called him for the last two races. In Japan Roberto just has time to get into the cockpit and is second, right behind Nelson. On the podium he is lost, but Benetton confirms it.

1991 thus begins in a top-team. Moreno runs very well, on a par with Piquet, but he is unlucky. He could go on the podium at Phoenix, Imola and Canada, but there is always some problem. Anyway he is fourth in Monaco and in Spa.

Own in Belgium, the unscrupulous manager Briatore fired him on the spot for running after Schumacher. The facts will prove him right. Moreno starts wandering from one team to another: two races in Jordan, one in Minardi. In 1992 a surreal adventure with Andrea Moda, perhaps the worst team in history.

Then one last, melancholic season in 1995, at the age of 36, with the Forti, another single-seater that seems to go in slow motion. Moreno recycles in Formula Indy, where in 2000 he finishes third in the championship.

His is a difficult career, but his talent and professionalism ensure that he has remained in the hearts of enthusiasts.