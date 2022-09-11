Home Sports Roberto Renga, historian sent, died
Roberto Renga, historian sent, died

The historian envoy had been struggling for some time with an incurable disease. His son Francesco made the announcement on Twitter

Mourning in the world of journalism. Roberto Renga, one of the best known names in sport for over 50 years, present on radio and television and author of several books, has died. He was the top correspondent of Il Messaggero in seven World Cups, seven Europeans, two African Cups, an America’s Cup, the Olympic Games in Australia. He was 76 years old, he had been struggling for some time with an incurable disease. The news came from his son Francesco on twitter: “Dad left us this afternoon. His last tweet is posthumous, thought a year ago. The date and place of the funeral will be announced tomorrow”.

10 September – 22:24

