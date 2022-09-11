Mourning in the world of journalism. Roberto Renga, one of the best known names in sport for over 50 years, present on radio and television and author of several books, has died. He was the top correspondent of Il Messaggero in seven World Cups, seven Europeans, two African Cups, an America’s Cup, the Olympic Games in Australia. He was 76 years old, he had been struggling for some time with an incurable disease. The news came from his son Francesco on twitter: “Dad left us this afternoon. His last tweet is posthumous, thought a year ago. The date and place of the funeral will be announced tomorrow”.