Of Salvatore Riggio

At the end of the first half of Liverpool-Arsenal (2-2 the final result) Andrew Robertson complained that linesman Constantine Hatzidakis nudged him

What happened on Sunday at Anfield in the 2-2 draw turned into a real yellow Liverpool e Arsenal. Protagonists of the story Robertsonplayer of the Reds, and the linesman Constantine Hatzidakis. The latter in fact, according to what the Scottish outsider himself reported, at the end of the first half he would have given him an elbow.

Just Scotland Capitan Andy Robertson getting elbowed (and booked for it) by the linesman. Nothing to see here. pic.twitter.com/i6jFpQIOq9 — Stephen Bissett (@stephebissett) April 9, 2023

Klopp’s loyalist, who has been at Liverpool for the past six years, he was so furious that he had to be held back by his teammates while he reported the matter to the referee, who – in response – punished him with a yellow card. The episode will be clarified by Pgmol, the association that supervises the whistles of the Premier.

The protests and the contact: what happened We are aware of the incident and will review the incident in full, according to the association’s press release. It all happens when referee Paul Tierney blows his whistle to end the first half. Robertson approaches Hatzidakis to protest. Sky Sport UK, which broadcast the match live, does not have specific videos of the incident, but lateral and frontal shots: in the images Robertson can be seen approaching the linesman, perhaps even pushing him or leaning on him with his body, before a gesture of Hatzidakis with his right arm that seems to hit Robertson on the chin. He elbowed me in the face, he tells teammates, while he protests and is barely held back. If what the Liverpool defender claims is proven, the linesman, a 38-year-old international, risks suspension. But Robertson also risks disqualification if it turns out that he pushed or pulled Hatzidakis. I didn’t see what happened but I’m told the pictures speak for themselvesKlopp’s words. See also Tour de France 2022, stage 9: Jungels' feat. General classification and order of arrival - Sport