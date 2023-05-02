robot fertilizes eggs and conceives two children thanks to a PlayStation controller

02 maggio 202306:00

IGN Technology has brought numerous changes and innovations in various sectors of daily life: from inventions for therapeutic purposes to more futuristic ones, robots are increasingly replacing human professionalism. A final, shocking development was that of a sperm injector robot controllable with a PlayStation controller, who successfully fertilized human eggs, resulting in two healthy babies.

According to a report by MIT Technology Review, one of the engineers at Spanish startup Overture Life and involved in the development of the first insemination robot in the field of fertility medicine, has managed to perfect a DualSense joypad to help the embryonic development process.

The researcher successfully guided a small mechanized needle during the

in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures using the controller created by Sony for the PlayStation 5. Using this technique, individual sperm cells have been carefully deposited in human eggs more than a dozen times.

According to the team,

the procedures resulted in healthy embryos, which resulted in the birth of two girls: these are the first individuals born after the fertilization process with the help of an automated technology. “I was calm. At that very moment I thought, ‘It’s just another experiment,'” he said

Eduard Alba, mechanical engineering student who controlled the injection device. According to experts, this is just the

first step towards the complete automation of the process.

Generally,

IVF labs are typically staffed by highly trained embryologists who can earn more than $125,000 a year, and are responsible for carefully manipulating sperm and ova with the aid of ultra-thin hollow needles and powerful microscopes.

The startup Overture Life, which has obtained 37 million dollars from companies that have decided to invest in this technology, also stated that

this device definitively marks the first step towards the automation of in vitro fertilization and potentially make the procedure much less expensive and much more common than currently.

“The concept is great, but it’s a small step,” he said

Gianpiero Palermowho developed the usual intracytoplasmic sperm injection procedure in the 1990s, who added that

Overture’s engineers still have to manually load sperm onto the injector needlesunderlining in any case how “it is not yet a completely robotic procedure”.

