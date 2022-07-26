[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 25, 2022]During a chess match in Moscow last week, when a chess robot played against a boy, the boy was suspected of taking the next move too quickly, but the robot suddenly caught and broke it. his fingers.

A video released by the Baza Telegram channel shows that during the game on the 19th, a woman and three men rushed forward to help the boy out of trouble and take him away from the scene after the robot clamped the boy’s finger for a few seconds. (click to watch related video)

The boy, named Christopher, is one of the 30 best chess players in Moscow under the age of 9, Baza Telegram said. The report said that despite the crowd rushing forward to pull the boy’s fingers out, he was unable to escape the fracture.

Sergey Smagin, vice-president of the Moscow Chess Federation, told Baza Telegram, “This is an extremely rare case, the first time it has ever happened to me.”

“After the robot ate one of the boy’s chess pieces, the boy hurried to play chess without waiting for the robot to complete the action, and the robot pinched his finger,” Smakin said.

The kid clearly broke the rules, he said. When he shot, he didn’t realize that he had to wait for the robot to complete the action first.

Smakin also told the Russian news agency RIA Novosti that the incident was just a “coincidence” and that it was “absolutely safe” to use the robot.

Sergey Lazarev, president of the Chess Federation, told Russia’s TASS news agency: “The robot pinch off the child’s finger, which is of course bad news.” He added that the robot had played many games before. The game did not have any accidents.

He said that after the little player “made a move, we needed to give the robot time to respond, but the boy was eager to make the next move and the robot grabbed him”.

In any case, robotics suppliers “have to rethink” the problem, Rasharef said.

He said Christopher’s finger was put in a cast, but he didn’t appear to be too traumatized and was back on the field the next day to finish the game.

The Guardian reported that the boy’s parents had contacted the prosecution’s office.

According to the Central News Agency, Russian chess master Sergey Karjakin said the incident was undoubtedly caused by “some kind of software error or other reasons”. He added: “This kind of accident has never happened before. I wish the little boy a speedy recovery.”

Christopher may be lucky. As robots become more sophisticated, the most modern models are capable of not only interacting with, but actively cooperating with, humans, but most robots are simply repeating the same basic actions, such as grabbing, moving, dropping, etc. I don’t know and don’t care if humans are in the middle of the road.

According to a 2015 study, in the United States alone, one person is killed each year by industrial robots. In fact, according to the U.S. Occupational Safety Administration, most occupational accidents involving robots have resulted in fatalities since 2000.

Robots used in medical surgeries also killed 144 people between 2008 and 2013.

In general, human error or lack of human understanding of robotic workflows are the most common causes of accidents. Even if it’s just playing chess, you still need to be careful when interacting with the robot.

