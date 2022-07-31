Original title: Rocket Credit Classic Mobile Day Fena tied for Cantlay’s 5th Wu Biyuan T50

(PGA Tour PGATOUR / Text) On July 31, Beijing time, the Rocket Credit Classic Mobile Day ended. The two first-round tie leaders, Tony Feiner and Tyler Penderis once again returned to the same starting line after 54 holes (total score -21). Feiner handed over a bogey-free 65 (-7) this round, and Penderis handed over a 66 (-6), also holding a four-shot advantage and they will compete in the final round.

This season’s Rookie of the Year contender Cameron Young (-7 in this round) ranks third alone with a total score of -17; German player Stephen Jagger (-7 in this round) is five behind the leaders. , ranked fourth alone; Patrick Cantley (-6 this round) was six shots behind the leaders and ranked fifth alone. Wu Biyuan didn’t play well in this round. After hitting 72 (E), he ranked in T50 with a total score of -6.

The second-round leader, Tyler Penderis, after setting a 36-hole record (129, -15), handed over a 66 (-6) with 8 birds and 2 bogeys this round, failing to hold a narrow one-shot lead. Advantage.

After the first round, Tony Feiner, who was tied for the lead with Penderis, shot a 7-bird, 0-bogey 65 (-7) this round, and was on par with Penderis again (with a total score of -21). The two slammed their four-shot advantage into victory.

The two players who started from the same group in this round are the focus of the audience’s attention, and the game progressed like a close match play. The two made a total of 15 birdies, but they only made birdies on the 8th and 14th holes.

The two players who started from the same group in this round are the focus of the audience's attention, and the game progressed like a close match play. The two made a total of 15 birdies, but they only made birdies on the 8th and 14th holes.

"Tony, keep it hot!" one fan shouted. Feiner's greens on par (92.59%, 50/54), saves percentage (100%) and tee-to-greens score (12.046) are all tops this week so far. His scoring total (16.443) was tied with Penderis for first in the game. "Taylor played really well," said Feiner, who has yet to make any bogeys this week. "I can't say anyone other than us is out of the title race. Tyler and I both played well tomorrow and the game may turn into a heads-up match and I'm looking forward to taking on the challenge again." Feiner is on track to become the first player in three years to win two straight FedEx Cup regular seasons (the last was Brandon Todd in 2019). He also has a chance to become the third player to win "back-to-back" wins (two consecutive wins) this season, after Zand Schaeffler and Scottie Schaeffler. (Penderis attacked the flag on the 18th hole, and then caught the key closing bird) Penderis was seen as the "underdog" (underdog) in this "head-to-head matchup". Won the third PGA Tour title. In terms of world rankings, Penderis (237th before this week's game) is also 221 places below Fener (16th before this week's game), but at Detroit Golf Club, anything is possible. "Yeah, that's cool," Pendress said of the matchup. "Obviously he made a lot of birdies, so did I this round. It was a lot of fun. We played back and forth and Tony was in 'Bombarding' on the tee, I don't show any weakness, I think we have a similar style of play, we're both full of firepower." Leaderboard Only three players were within six shots of the leaders. (On the 13th hole, Yang attacked the flag under the tree, and then made a birdie) Cameron Young, who tied the tournament's 18-hole record (63) in the second round, is a strong contender for the PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year award this season. ), rose to third place alone (-17 overall). (Jagger tee-off on the 15th hole, followed by birdie) German player Stephen Jagger shot a 65 this round (-7), rose to the fourth position alone (total score -16). Jagger ranked 133rd in the FedEx Cup standings before the game this week. With his excellent performance, his current predicted ranking has risen to 91st, and he is basically certain to qualify for the playoffs (top 125). (Cantley attacked the flag on the 12th hole, then made a birdie) The defending champion of the FedEx Cup, Patrick Cantley, the world's highest ranked (fourth) in this lineup, handed over a 66 (-6) with 7 birds and 1 bogey this round, rising to fifth alone (total score -15). The total scores and rankings of some of the focus players are as follows: Jenson Day (-8, T29), Cameron Champ (-8, T29), Wu Biyuan (-6, T50), Adam Scott (- 3, T66).

