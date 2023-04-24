Home » Rockets, agreement with Ime Udoka
While half of the NBA is still in the title race, the 14 franchises that didn’t make the playoffs have been working on next season for some time.

Second Adrian Wojnarowskithe Houston Rockets have decided to hire Ime Udoka as their new head coach.

In his only season as head coach Udoka led the Boston Celtics to the 2022 NBA Finals.

As known, the coach was suspended by Boston for the entire season due to serious violations of the team’s internal regulations.

Houston, after having obtained all the information on the incident, however decided to focus on Udoka for the second phase of the project started with the departure of the duo Westbrook – Harden.

The Texan team will have approximately $60 million in salary space to leverage next offseason to improve a roster that includes up-and-comers like Jalen Green and Jabari Smith jr.

