Rockets, finita la Summer League del rookie Amen Thompson

The Summer League ends after just one game of Amen Thompson, promising rookie of the Houston Rockets, knocked out by a second-degree sprain to his left ankle.

Before the stop, Ausar’s twin had managed to put together 16 points, 5 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks in 28 minutes.

Thompson will have it for 3-4 weeks.

An MRI revealed Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be out 3-4 weeks, a source told @andscape @espn. Thompson will be in a boot for a week and is expected to miss the rest of summer league after suffering the injury against Portland yesterday. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 8, 2023

