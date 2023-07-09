Home » Rockets, finita la Summer League del rookie Amen Thompson
Rockets, finita la Summer League del rookie Amen Thompson

The Summer League ends after just one game of Amen Thompson, promising rookie of the Houston Rockets, knocked out by a second-degree sprain to his left ankle.

Before the stop, Ausar’s twin had managed to put together 16 points, 5 assists, 3 steals and 4 blocks in 28 minutes.

Thompson will have it for 3-4 weeks.

