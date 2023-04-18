Home » Rockets, Ime Udoka is also on the bench
Rockets, Ime Udoka is also on the bench

Rockets, Ime Udoka is also on the bench

The Houston Rockets will interview Ime Udoka for the head coaching job tomorrow, as reported by Kelly Iko.

Prior to his suspension this year, Udoka led the Celtics to the NBA Finals last season, his first as head coach.

The Rockets interviewed several candidates, including Frank Vogel, James Borrego, Sam Cassell and Adrian Griffin.

