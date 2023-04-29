Rockets willing to trade Jalen Green to get their hands on a superstar?

In a recent article Jake Fischer he also spoke about the Houston Rockets’ ambitious plans for the upcoming offseason.

In the various interviews with the candidates for the bench – a race later won by Ime Udoka – the Texan team allegedly presented various scenarios for investing salary space and available assets.

The possible return of James Harden has been talked about for some time, and the reporter also adds the name of Khris Middleton among those discussed to raise the level of talent and experience of the roster.

In addition, the Rockets also reportedly considered including sophomore guard Jalen Green, the No. 1 pick. 2 of the 2021 NBA Draft, as part of a superstar acquisition package.

Green finished his second season in the league with 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.