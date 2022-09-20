Rockstar Games, the study of GTA 6, comments on the story of the leak that occurred over the weekend and postpones the official reveal to a later date.

With a note published on Twitter, the expected reaction of Rockstar Games to the leak of GTA 6 that occurred over the weekend has arrived. On Sunday morning, a user shared the first footage of the game, also claiming to have stolen the code of GTA V and the sequel still in development. Since then, he would have asked for a ransom to stop publishing videos and images, and also for this reason the solidarity from various members of the video game industry arrived.

GTA 6 leak, Rockstar’s comment –

Today, however, the reaction of Rockstar Games which in fact confirmed the veracity of the leak, also to free itself from the ransom requests of the attacker – something similar had happened with a hacker who had stolen Cyberpunk 2077 contents before their actual disclosure. “We recently suffered an intrusion into our network, in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including preliminary development footage for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto,” reads. in the note. “Right now, we don’t expect any disruption to our live gaming services or any long-term impact on the development of our ongoing projects.”

“Extremely disappointed” –

If this is the confirmation and the public position of the study, there is also room for a more personal note. “We are extremely disappointed to see the details of our next game being shared with you all in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto will continue as planned and we remain committed as always to providing an experience for you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations. We will be updating all of them again soon and of course we will introduce you to this next game properly when it is ready. We want to thank everyone for their continued support in this situation ”. The short release is signed by the “Rockstar Games team”, which has joined in response to the events of the last few hours.