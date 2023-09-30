Home » Rodin Cars bid to join Formula 1 with female driver rejected by FIA
Sports

Rodin Cars bid to join Formula 1 with female driver rejected by FIA

by admin
Rodin Cars bid to join Formula 1 with female driver rejected by FIA

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick dominated the all-female W Series and is also in the Williams driver development programme

New Zealand-based Rodin Cars says its application to enter Formula 1 has been rejected by the sport’s governing body.

The company proposed building its cars in New Zealand and planned to reserve one of its two race seats for a female driver.

Andretti Global is expected to be the only bid that will be put forward by the FIA for consideration by F1.

However, F1 officials are likely to turn down the American application to become an 11th team on the grid.

Rodin is the majority shareholder in established feeder series operator Carlin, which runs teams in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2.

In a statement, Rodin’s Australian founder David Dicker said the company was “financially equipped to fully fund” its F1 ambitions and would have pursued a potential collaboration with Ferrari.

Dicker added: “Rodin Cars participated in the recent FIA process aimed at gaining entry into the prestigious Formula 1 world championship – unfortunately, our bid was not successful.

“Recent information suggests, as anticipated from the outset of this process, that the only successful applicant will be Andretti Global.”

Britain’s Jamie Chadwick, who won the all-female W Series three times, would have been a candidate to fill the Rodin seat, had the bid been approved.

Chadwick, 25, has been racing in the IndyCar feeder series Indy NXT in the United States with Andretti Autosport, but she does not have a super-licence to enter Formula 1.

The sport has not had a female racer since 1976, but last week Britain’s Jessica Hawkins became the first woman in almost five years to test an F1 car.

The FIA, motorsport’s Paris-based governing body, opened a formal application process in February for teams interested in joining in 2025, 2026 or 2027.

See also  Inter-Roma, Mourinho the king of the treble returns to San Siro

Andretti Global, run by former F1 driver Michael Andretti, son of the 1978 world champion Mario, joined forces for a bid with US car giant General Motors’ luxury Cadillac brand.

If Andretti Global got the go-ahead to join Formula 1, the team would look to secure at least one American driver.

Other bids include British racing team Hitech, backed by Kazakh billionaire businessman Vladimir Kim.

You may also like

the International Paralympic Committee changes line and opens...

FC Barcelona Takes the Lead in the Spanish...

Premier League injuries – ‘Players can’t deal any...

We had good movement for about eight minutes,...

Barcelona Draws 0-0 Against Sevilla in Spanish League...

European Baseball Championships: Great Britain reach final for...

Chinese Men’s Football Team Advances to Quarter-finals with...

Victories for Ried and Stripfing/Weiden

Matt Barnes warns James Harden: If this continues,...

Real Estelí defeats Saprissa 1-0 in first leg...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy