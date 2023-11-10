RODION GATAULLIN, THE AUTHOR TO WHOM Tsar BUBKA DENIED A BETTER MEDAL PLAYER – SportHistoria

article by Nicola Pucci

It is certainly not uncommon for a champion, of whatever sport we are talking about, along the way he found a stronger rival than him who denied him, all things considered and when his career was over, an even better track record than what he is then credited with. Felice Gimondi immediately comes to mind, who won a lot but from whom Merckx took away much more than a few further prestigious successes, or the same Djokovic, Federer and Nadal (strictly mentioned in alphabetical order) who head the ranking of the Great’s tournaments Slams won but without the encumbrance of one of the challengers (if not both) they would have won such a number of them as to be, truly, unapproachable for I don’t know how many decades to come. And then… and then there is Rodion Gataullinthe protagonist of our history today, that if it weren’t for the “zar” Sergei Bubka probably deserves to be considered the strongest specialist of the great Mother Russia ever.

Gataullin was born on 23 November 1965 in Tashkent, in present-day Uzbekistan, and before recounting his deeds in detail, it is good to know that he is one of the very few pole vaulters chosen to be part of it of the very reserved (and very restricted) “6 meter club“, boasting 6.00 meters outdoors and 6.02 meters indoors. However, bad luck has it that the Soviet/Uzbek has to clash throughout his competitive activity with the Soviet/Ukrainian phenomenon Sergej Bubka, with whom he often competes, highlighting himself by winning the gold medal at the 1985 Kobe Universiade with 5.75 meters over the Frenchman Philippe Collet (5.70 metres) while two years later, in the 1987 Zagreb edition, it was silver with the measurement of 5.60 meters behind his compatriot Viktor Spasov, who won with 5.65 metres.

Bronze at the 1987 World Championships in Rome with the measurement of 5.80 meters (tied with the French Thierry Vigneron, silver only for the lowest number of errors committed) in the race won by Bubka with 5.85 metres, the challenge with his then compatriot was repeated the following year at the 1988 Seoul Games, where Gataullin, gold in the spring at the European Indoor Championships in Budapest ahead of the two Bulgarians Nikolai Nikolov and Atanas Tarev, briefly cherished the dream of a medal gold with 5.85 meters before Bubka cleared 5.90 meters on his third attempt, dropping him to second place.

Gataullin redeems himself with a golden hat trick in the following two years, starting from the 1989 World Indoor Championships in Budapest (5.85 meters on his compatriot Grigoriy Yegorov, 5.80 metres), which he combined the following season the victory at the European Indoor Championships in Glasgow 1990 (5.80 meters still on Yegorov, stopped at 5.75 meters) as well at the absolute continental exhibition in Split 1990where for the third time in a row (5.85 meters to 5.75 meters) he got the better of Yegorov.

After having come close to the podium at the 1991 Tokyo World Championshipswhere the altitude of 5.85 meters only earned him fourth place to the advantage of his compatriot Maksim Tarasov with equal measurement, in the final in which Bubka confirms his superiority by climbing up to 5.95 metresGataullin is not selected in the “Commonwealth of Independent States” (CSI) for the 1992 Barcelona Olympics, where Tarasov won over Igor Trandenkov, both at an altitude of 5.80 metres, a measurement that would have been within his reach, and then compete for Russia at the 1993 World Indoor Championships in Toronto, taking gold with 5.90 meters in front, needless to say, Yegorov again, competing under the colors of Kazakhstan.

Again not selected for the 1993 Stuttgart World Championships, which saw a podium entirely made up of athletes from the former Soviet empirewith the Ukrainian Bubka gold with 6.00 meters, the Kazakh Yegorov silver with 5.90 meters and the Russians Tarasov and Trandenkov still arm in arm on the lowest step of the podium with 5.80 meters, Gataullin – who had set his own indoor record of 6.02 meters on February 4, 1989 – ends his career in the best possible way by confirming the European title at the 1994 Helsinki Championships, in which he surpasses the bar at 6.00 meters (his “personal best” outdoors), to take the gold ahead of Trandenkov, stopped at 5.90 metres.

Right, really a nice list of awards. If it hadn’t been for the “zar“…

