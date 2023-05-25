Rodionov misses his second entry into the main field

Jurij Rodionov was unable to realize the dream of entering the main competition of the French Open for the second time. The world number 134. lost on Thursday in the third and final qualifying round against Frenchman Lucas Pouille after exactly two hours 6:1 5:7 0:6. The 24-year-old from Lower Austria had kept up well up to 5:5 in the second set, but then completely lost the thread and left the field as the clear loser.

Bitter for Rodionov, it was his twelfth attempt to qualify for the 128-player tableau of a major tournament. It remains the only time this phase has been reached so far, when in 2020 in the first round of Paris he also defeated the Frenchman Jeremy Chardy in five sets and was only eliminated in round two.

Ofner in action on Friday

For the time being, only Dominic Thiem and Julia Grabher from Austria are still fixed in the main competition. The last Austrian to attempt the qualification on Friday (11:00 a.m.) is Sebastian Ofner. The number 14 seeded Styrian competes in round three with Argentinian Facundo Diaz Acosta.

At the French Open he is in a major elimination for the 21st time. The 27-year-old has done it twice so far: The third round in 2017 in Wimbledon was outstanding after five victories en suite. In addition, he was in the main competition in Paris for the first time last year, but was eliminated immediately.

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)

Men's qualification, third round: Lucas Pouille (FRA) Yuri Rodionov (AUT/22) 1:6 7:5 6:0 Sebastian Ofner (AUT/14) Facundo Diaz Acosta (ARG/24) -:- -:- Second round: Yuri Rodionov (AUT/22) Dennis Novak (AUT) 2:6 6:3 6:4 Sebastian Ofner (AUT/14) Jan Choinski (GBR) 3:6 6:4 6:0 Andrea Vavassori (ITA) Filip Misolic (AUT/20) 6:4 6:1 First round: Yuri Rodionov (AUT/22) Brandon Holt (USA) 7:6 (7/2) 6:4 Dennis Novak (AUT) Shintaro Mochizuki (JPN) 6:2 4:6 6:1 Filip Misolic (AUT/20) Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 3:6 7:6 (9/7) 6:2 Sebastian Ofner (AUT/14) Rio Noguchi (JPN) 7:6 (7/0) 6:4 Jesper de Jong (NED) Maximilian Neuchrist (AUT) 4:6 6:3 6:1

