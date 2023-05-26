Rodionov moves up into the main draw

13
Jurij Rodionov has moved up to the main competition of the French Open as a “lucky loser”. The world number 134. meets Lucas Pouille again in the first round. The 24-year-old from Lower Austria had previously lost to the Frenchman in the third and final qualifying round.
It’s the second time Rodionov has qualified for the 128-player tableau of a major tournament. He also did it for the first time in 2020 at the French Open.
French Open in Paris
(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)
