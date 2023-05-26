Rodionov moves up into the main draw

Jurij Rodionov has moved up to the main competition of the French Open as a “lucky loser”. The world number 134. meets Lucas Pouille again in the first round. The 24-year-old from Lower Austria had previously lost to the Frenchman in the third and final qualifying round.

It’s the second time Rodionov has qualified for the 128-player tableau of a major tournament. He also did it for the first time in 2020 at the French Open.

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)

Erstundentableau: Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Flavio Cobolli (ITA) Christopher O’Connell (AUS) Taro Daniel (JPN) Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) Denis Shapovalov (CAN/26) Brandon Nakashima (USA) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/17) Mikael Ymer (SWE) Alexander Schewtschenko (RUS) Oscar Otte (GER) Yuri Rodionov (AUT) Lucas Pouille (FRA) Cameron Norrie (GBR/14) Benoit Pair (FRA) Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/10) Fabio Fognini (ITA) Jason Kubler (AUS) Facundo DiaFacundo Diaz Acosta (ARG) Maxime Cressy (USA) Sebastian Ofner (AUT) Sebastian Korda (USA/24) Mackenzie McDonald (USA) Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP/32) Diego Schwartzman (ARG) John Isner (USA) Nuno Borges (POR) Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) Emile Nava (USA) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) Jiri Vesely (CZE) Novak Djokovic (SRB/3) Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA) Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Hugo Grenier (FRA) Luca van Assche (FRA) Marco Cecchinato (ITA) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/29) Arthur Son (FRA) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP/19) Wu Yibing (CHN) Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) Shang Juncheng (CHN) Tallon Greek track (NED) Pedro Martinez (ESP) Hubert Hurkacz (POL/13) David Goffin (BEL) Karen Chatschanow (RUS/11) Constant Lestienne (FRA) Patrick Kypson (USA) Radu Albot (MDA) Stan Wawrinka (SUI) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) Daniel Evans (GBR/20) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) Ben Shelton (USA/30) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Ugo Humbert (FRA) Arthur Cazaux (FRA) Corentin Moutet (FRA) Andrej Rublew (RUS/7) Laslo Djere (SRB) Free Mp3 Download Holger Rune (DEN/6) Christopher Eubanks (USA) Gael Monfils (FRA) Sebastian Baez (ARG) John Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) Genaro Alberto Olivieri (ARG) Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB/31) Andrea Vavassori (ITA) Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/23) Jaume Munar (ESP) Thiago Monteiro (BRA) Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) Richard Gasquet (FRA) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) Taylor Fritz (USA/9) Michael Mmoh (USA) Tommy Paul (USA/16) Dominic Stricker (SUI) Nicolas Jarry (CHI) Hugo Dellien (BOL) Marcos Giron (USA) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER/21) Jiri Lehecka (GER) Botic of the Sand Scallop (NED/25) Thiago Augustine Tirante (ARG) Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Dusan Lajovic (SRB) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Giulio Zeppieri (ITA) Casper Ruud (NOR/4) Elias Ymer (SWE) Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) Alexandre Muller (FRA) Daniel Altmaier (GER) Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI) Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) Gregoire Barrere (FRA) Grigor Dimitrow (BUL/28) Timofey Skatov (KAZ) Alexander Zverev (GER/22) Lloyd Harris (RSA) Hugo Gaston (FRA/WC) Alex Molcan (SVK) Alexei Popyrin (AUS) Aslan Karazew (RUS) Frances Tiafoe (USA/12) Filip Krajinovic (SRB) Borna Coric (CRO/15) Federico Coria (ARG) Dominic Thiem (AUT) Pedro Cachin (ARG) Jack Draper (GBR) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Alex de Minaur (AUS/18) Ilja Iwashka (BLR) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN/27) JJ Wolf (USA) Max Purcell (AUS) Jordan Thompson (AUS) Quentin Halys (FRA) Guido Pella (ARG) Daniil Medvedev (RUS/2) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) See also Broni endless crisis, the tenth knockout in a row arrives

