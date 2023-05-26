Home » Rodionov moves up into the main draw
Rodionov moves up into the main draw

Jurij Rodionov has moved up to the main competition of the French Open as a “lucky loser”. The world number 134. meets Lucas Pouille again in the first round. The 24-year-old from Lower Austria had previously lost to the Frenchman in the third and final qualifying round.

It’s the second time Rodionov has qualified for the 128-player tableau of a major tournament. He also did it for the first time in 2020 at the French Open.

French Open in Paris

(France, Grand Slam tournament, €49.6m, clay)

Erstundentableau:
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP/1) Flavio Cobolli (ITA)
Christopher O’Connell (AUS) Taro Daniel (JPN)
Matteo Arnaldi (ITA) Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)
Denis Shapovalov (CAN/26) Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Lorenzo Musetti (ITA/17) Mikael Ymer (SWE)
Alexander Schewtschenko (RUS) Oscar Otte (GER)
Yuri Rodionov (AUT) Lucas Pouille (FRA)
Cameron Norrie (GBR/14) Benoit Pair (FRA)
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN/10) Fabio Fognini (ITA)
Jason Kubler (AUS) Facundo DiaFacundo Diaz Acosta (ARG)
Maxime Cressy (USA) Sebastian Ofner (AUT)
Sebastian Korda (USA/24) Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP/32) Diego Schwartzman (ARG)
John Isner (USA) Nuno Borges (POR)
Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) Emile Nava (USA)
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE/5) Jiri Vesely (CZE)
Novak Djokovic (SRB/3) Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)
Marton Fucsovics (HUN) Hugo Grenier (FRA)
Luca van Assche (FRA) Marco Cecchinato (ITA)
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP/29) Arthur Son (FRA)
Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP/19) Wu Yibing (CHN)
Juan Pablo Varillas (PER) Shang Juncheng (CHN)
Tallon Greek track (NED) Pedro Martinez (ESP)
Hubert Hurkacz (POL/13) David Goffin (BEL)
Karen Chatschanow (RUS/11) Constant Lestienne (FRA)
Patrick Kypson (USA) Radu Albot (MDA)
Stan Wawrinka (SUI) Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)
Daniel Evans (GBR/20) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)
Ben Shelton (USA/30) Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
Adrian Mannarino (FRA) Ugo Humbert (FRA)
Arthur Cazaux (FRA) Corentin Moutet (FRA)
Andrej Rublew (RUS/7) Laslo Djere (SRB) Free Mp3 Download
Holger Rune (DEN/6) Christopher Eubanks (USA)
Gael Monfils (FRA) Sebastian Baez (ARG)
John Mpetshi Perricard (FRA) Genaro Alberto Olivieri (ARG)
Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB/31) Andrea Vavassori (ITA)
Francisco Cerundolo (ARG/23) Jaume Munar (ESP)
Thiago Monteiro (BRA) Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)
Richard Gasquet (FRA) Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)
Taylor Fritz (USA/9) Michael Mmoh (USA)
Tommy Paul (USA/16) Dominic Stricker (SUI)
Nicolas Jarry (CHI) Hugo Dellien (BOL)
Marcos Giron (USA) Hamad Medjedovic (SRB)
Jan-Lennard Struff (GER/21) Jiri Lehecka (GER)
Botic of the Sand Scallop (NED/25) Thiago Augustine Tirante (ARG)
Zhang Zhizhen (CHN) Dusan Lajovic (SRB)
Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Giulio Zeppieri (ITA)
Casper Ruud (NOR/4) Elias Ymer (SWE)
Jannik Sinner (ITA/8) Alexandre Muller (FRA)
Daniel Altmaier (GER) Marc-Andrea Hüsler (SUI)
Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) Gregoire Barrere (FRA)
Grigor Dimitrow (BUL/28) Timofey Skatov (KAZ)
Alexander Zverev (GER/22) Lloyd Harris (RSA)
Hugo Gaston (FRA/WC) Alex Molcan (SVK)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) Aslan Karazew (RUS)
Frances Tiafoe (USA/12) Filip Krajinovic (SRB)
Borna Coric (CRO/15) Federico Coria (ARG)
Dominic Thiem (AUT) Pedro Cachin (ARG)
Jack Draper (GBR) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
Alex de Minaur (AUS/18) Ilja Iwashka (BLR)
Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN/27) JJ Wolf (USA)
Max Purcell (AUS) Jordan Thompson (AUS)
Quentin Halys (FRA) Guido Pella (ARG)
Daniil Medvedev (RUS/2) Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA)
