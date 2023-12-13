Rodríguez continues the rich Venezuelan tradition in Arizona

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a rich history of Venezuelan players making an impact on the team, and the recent signing of left-hander Eduardo Rodríguez for four years and $80 million adds to that tradition. In addition to Rodríguez, third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who was traded from Seattle to Arizona last month, is also another key Venezuelan player for the Diamondbacks.

The Venezuelan presence in the Diamondbacks dates back to the team’s early years, with left-hander Omar Daal winning a total of 24 games in the first two seasons (1998, 1999) and Alfredo Pedrique becoming the second Venezuelan manager in the Major Leagues in 2004. Other Venezuelan players like David Peralta, Eduardo Escobar, Miguel Montero, and Gerardo Parra have also made significant contributions to the team.

In terms of franchise history, names like Peralta, Montero, and Parra rank high in games played, hits, doubles, RBIs, and more. The Venezuelan influence in the Diamondbacks extends to other players like Martín Prado, Ender Inciarte, Juan Carlos Gutiérrez, and Yusmeiro Petit.

Eduardo Rodríguez, the newest addition to the team, expressed his desire to see more Venezuelan players in all MLB teams. He joins a starting rotation that already includes players like Zac Gallen, Merrill Kelly, and Brandon Pfaadt.

Rodríguez also spoke highly of his teammates Suárez and Moreno, acknowledging their crucial roles in the Diamondbacks’ aspirations. He looks forward to meeting Moreno, his new battery partner, and believes that their shared Venezuelan identity will be a big advantage for them.

The Venezuelan impact on the Arizona Diamondbacks has been significant, and with players like Rodríguez, Suárez, and Moreno, that influence continues to grow.