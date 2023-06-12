Rodriguez’s goal decides in the 86th minute. The biggest disappointment for the Azzurrini

The Under 20 World Cup is won byUruguay. With merit too. Because in the final of La Plata la Celeste did much better thanItalia. Sin. Broli’s team gets the better of Nunziata’s, finishes 1-0, with the decisive goal from Luciano Rodriguez in the 86th minute. It could have ended in glory and it ended as badly as possible. But as mentioned on this Argentinian night, the South Americans – on their third attempt – triumphed. A difficult game, too, for a team like the blue one that went beyond expectations. And it ends in the tears of the Azzurri, who however cannot complain about anything. It is said that whoever loses almost always comes out with his head held high: and the confirmation comes this evening, given that in any case in a very tough night, only in the final and with a goal following the development of a corner, the national team returns home with a second place which remains historic.

A bitter taste remains in the mouth, for what has been seen up to now more than for tonight: the South Americans put it on the best tracks, dominating throughout the game.

And only a super Desplanches, with a big save in the first half on Duarte’s header, kept a team afloat which, also due to an unworthy pitch, was unable to express the technical potential that got us this far. The path of a very young group that believed in it until the end remains, even if it didn’t create anything, not even in the eleven minutes of added time. There was no strength to attempt the impossible. Too bad indeed. «We have to thank these guys for what they have made us experience this month. This game doesn’t cancel the good things that have been done up to now. On a physical level, tonight, they were better than us ». Thus Nunziata commented at the end of the match. He deserves a big round of applause too.