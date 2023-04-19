Rodrygo, his importance in Real Madrid — Sportellate.it

The Brazilian has become decisive in so many different ways.

We had left Chelsea and Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of last season’s Champions League. It had been a heart-pounding double confrontation: after losing 3-1 in London, i blues they had overturned the result at the Bernabeu but Modric was 3-0 entered the scene as only he can do: with the wing he had put a perfect ball on Rodrygo’s feet, leading to 3-1 and extra time in which Real had won the next round.

A year later everything seems the same, but nothing is the same: Chelsea and Real Madrid met again in the quarter-finals of the Champions League and Rodrygo still decided the return match, but this time Chelsea had no tools to oppose the Spaniards who won both games comfortably 2-0, nor is Rodrygo the same player who sat on the bench for most of the games and then was called to mess up the cards, a Swiss army knife to pull out in times of need. Today the Brazilian full-back has become an irreplaceable piece in Ancelotti’s chessboard. A pawn capable with his versatility and tactical intelligence of providing the team with many offensive alternatives from which his teammates benefit above all.

Rodrygo’s tactical centrality

We are used to saying that there is a Real without Benzema and one with Benzema. The same example could also be done with Vinicius, Modric, Kroos, Militao and Courtois but we should also begin to dwell on the differences between Blancos when Rodrygo is on the pitch and when he sits on the bench instead. If last year he had established himself above all as a weapon in the game in progress, this year the Brazilian is essential for Ancelotti from the first minute. His innate ability to read the game always puts him in the right place at the right time and provides Real Madrid with a very varied range of solutions. Both on the occasions when he is called upon to balance the offensive trident, and when he has to participate in the rotations and movements with which Madrid build on the right wing.

Playing alongside two sacred monsters such as Benzema and Vinicius, the first task required of Rodrygo is to make their lives easier. A task he does quite well. Real Madrid often try to bring Rodrygo closer to the two department mates so as to be able to exploit the fantastic qualities in the strait of the three and create technical connections that make the opposing defense put their hands in their hair. In the first leg Real often looked for this type of association and in this way constantly put Chelsea’s defense in crisis. Given the technical qualities of the three players, their ability to create chances by the simple combination of their talent shouldn’t be underestimated, especially for the opponent who has to find countermeasures. In the photo below, for example, it is Benzema who triggers the rotations: with a meeting movement he takes the marker, in this case Kovacic, out of position and creates space for Rodrygo to centralize.

Not to be underestimated is also the position of Camavinga. In fact, when Rodrygo is in possession he immediately looks for a pass to the French player, so as to allow Benzema to start the unmarking movement to get back into position. Camavinga widens towards Vinicius who begins to activate only at this moment. The discharge to Modric, who in the meantime had taken the position of Camavinga, and spreads even more. He then returns to the center by Kroos. In this way Benzema was able to return to his starting position but, as evidenced by the photo, Rodrygo is infinitely more free than before.

Kroos is free to serve him and the Brazilian can show off his tight phrasing skills, a much underrated aspect of his game – he is in the 99th percentile among wide forwards for pass completion rate in 90 minutes: 86.5%. Dialogue with Benzema attracting Fofana to him and thus leaving room for the insertion of Vinicius, served with the right timing. The danger of this situation is given by the unpredictability of an offensive trident capable of doing practically everything in the last third of the field. The continuous movement in the central area forces both the defensive line and the midfield to continuous rotations making life a little more complicated. In this case, as seen in the clip, Thiago Silva positioned himself very well, preventing Vinicius from serving Benzema and, at the same time, allowing him a difficult shot, which was neutralized by Kepa.

But the solutions where Rodrygo’s game reading skills become even more evident are the buildings in the right lane. The triangle that is triggered with the full back and the closest midfielder creates continuous imbalances in the opposing defensive phase. As you can see in these photos, the starting situation is the standard one of the first possession: Carvajal on the defense line, Modric in the center of the field and Rodrygo taller. As soon as the latter touches the ball, Carvajal gets up to provide him with a safe passing line while Modric still remains in position. Rodrygo unloads on the Spanish fullback and goes to take the vacant position making room for the insertion of Modric who launches deep ready to be served. It’s no use remembering how lethal the Croatian midfielder can be, let alone in a situation where he has more freedom than usual and can think about the final development of the action.

From the trident with Valverde to the one with Rodrygo

Real Madrid’s tactical structure had to adapt to one of the most unpredictable sales of the last summer transfer market session. When Casemiro left for Manchester, everyone wondered how Ancelotti would replace such a central figure tactically. The Italian coach didn’t replace her, he completely changed his team’s way of playing. Camavinga has been definitively moved to the left offering even more solutions than the already excellent package offered by Mendy. The timeless Kroos and Modric were approached by Valverde, recomposing a three-man midfield but very different from the version with Casemiro. The qualities of the Uruguayan in the insertion phase are known to all as are his ballistic abilities and the natural consequence was to move the team’s center of gravity further forward, aided by a wonderful defensive unit that proved capable of conceding even more space behind him to favor offensive solutions.

Rodrygo fits into this context, a very different player than Valverde but equally important. If the Uruguayan’s tendency even when he played wider was to concentrate to kick, the Brazilian brings with him all those different solutions that we discussed previously. The first peculiarity that catches the eye, therefore, is the ability to occupy the field even more in width.

If last year the tendency was to exploit Carvajal’s dribbling skills to create density on the right and leave Vinicius free, this season Real can do the same on the left as well. Camavinga is more suitable than Mendy for this role, but above all having a player like Rodrygo on the wing creates different concerns than those of Valverde. His dribbling ability is already formidable in itself, if we add to this the possibility of having large areas of the field where to point the man, acceleration and ball-and-chain progression typical of very high-level players also comes into play . He will remember Chalobah who paid the price for Real Madrid’s first goal, as seen in the video below.

Another big difference between the two is dictated by the presence in the penalty area. Although Valverde seeks the insertion a lot but more to conclude directly, Rodrygo constantly occupies the area. His 7.07 touches per game in this area of ​​the field put him in the 98th percentile among offensive fielders. The consequence of his greater presence is a higher number of shots (3.30 per 90 minutes, 92nd percentile) and non-penalty expected goals (0.47 per game, 97th percentile). The Madrid version without Casemiro but with an extra Rodrygo, therefore, is inevitably more offensive and with a constant search for forward phrasing. To get there, however, the Blancos also went through several empty passes which led them to a significant gap in La Liga but now that the gear seems to be turning so well, very interesting prospects are opening up, especially from a European perspective.

The man-Champions

It may be that the anthem always gives goosebumps but on cup Tuesdays and Wednesdays Rodrygo is always particularly inspired. Chelsea had already paid the price last year when his goal in the 80th minute prevented an incredible turnaround by the Blues at the Bernabeu, which was then closed by Benzema’s 2-3 in extra time. To remember it even better is Manchester City, which in all likelihood will have to challenge Real in the semi-final once again in this edition. Rodrygo’s two goals in added time took the game to extra time again where Benzema again scored the goal that carried the Blancos to the final. In that edition he played an average of 45 minutes in the eleven games played, scoring 5 goals and finding 2 assists. This year things are even better.

He was on the pitch in all 10 of Real’s matches and averaged 67 minutes of play, but heavily penalized by the 10 minutes played in his debut against Celtic and the 8 played in the second leg against Liverpool, in a strongly targeted game . The loot is already the same as last season but the chances that in the double challenge in the semifinal it could be retouched are very high. Now that legitimized his status within the starting lineup the future seems to smile more and more to a player capable of combining a sparkling talent with an absolutely non-trivial understanding of the game. If we add to this a tendency to be decisive in the matches that matter most, we begin to idealize the almost perfect identikit of a player who is destined to light up the Santiago Bernabeu for many more seasons. Because this has become Rodrygo, a decisive player in crucial matches and the feeling is that once again in Valdebebas they have done an extraordinary job.