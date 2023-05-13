Roe deer, deer or fallow deer cub

In the spring, in the Italian woods, it’s not so improbable find a baby roe deer, deer or fallow deer that may seem abandoned. These wild Italian ungulates have in fact returned to widely populate the woods of our country, in the Alps, Pre-Alps and Apennines, and in the spring they finish their gestation by giving birth to the puppies.

Cub of roe deer, deer or fallow deer: what to do if you find it in the woods

A baby roe deer, deer or fallow deer in its first days or weeks of life it is too small, weak and shaky to follow its mother looking for food. It is also to escape from a possible predator, which in nature, by instinct, chases what runs away and hardly attacks what remains motionless. This is the main reason why it is not so unlikely to see in the spring very young specimens of roe deer, deer or fallow deer motionless in the grass in which they were recently born. In fact, wild ungulates do not have a den, but give birth in clearings, and leave their newborns there when they go looking for food.

Because you should never collect the puppies of wild ungulates

Unless the dead mother’s around, you should never collect the cubs of wild ungulates. In case one is seen in the grass, there are in fact two possibilities: either the mother has gone in search of food, or the mother spotted us and instinctively ran away, trying to get our attention away from her puppybecause in his eyes we are in all respects predators.

Hence the fact that the baby roe deer, deer or fallow deer is alone, apparently but not abandoned, in the grass, it’s completely normal and the only thing to do is to get away as soon as possible, also avoiding hiding nearby to see if the mother is coming back: in this case, in fact, the puppy will continue to remain motionless, pretending to be dead to instinctively avert the predator’s attack, and the mother who smells us even at a great distance will not return to him until we are gone. So the only thing to do is to get away, letting nature take its course, for the mother to return to her puppy, and not wanting to save anyone who doesn’t need to be saved at that moment.

Why not collect a baby roe deer, stag or fallow deer

Pick up a roe deer, deer or fallow deer cub and take it to a Wild Animal Recovery Center (CRAS), a Non-Conventional Animal Center or ENPA it will hardly save his life: the young specimens of ungulates in fact they do not digest other milk than their mother’snot even that of goat sometimes used in extreme cases in which for example the mother died in childbirth, and above all then they should follow a long and difficult rewilding process before being able to return to the free life which is not a given to be successful.

Obviously, and even more so, they should also not be fed with cow’s or commercial milk or taken homebecause according to the law 157/92 on the control and protection of wild fauna speciesupdated in this 2023, “All forms of trapping and trapping of birds and wild mammals, as well as the taking of eggs, nests and hatchlings, are prohibited throughout the national territory.” (article 3, paragraph 1). Then there would be a criminal proceeding.

When to save a baby wild animal

The only case in which it makes sense to intervene to save baby wild animals is if it is located near a road. It is not improbable, given the increasing confidence of these wild animals to approach inhabited areas as well. In this case then it is useful and just move it a few tens or hundreds of meters away from the road and leave it in a green area, knowing that it is an urban legend that if touched by humans the mother no longer accepts them. Indeed, her mother will spend time licking and cleaning it “happy” to have found her puppy.

PS: the advice not to run away but to stand still and slowly back away also applies to us humans in the event of an encounter with a wild boar, as explained here, or with a bear, as explained here.

Photo by Vincent van Zalinge / Divide By Zero

Advertising