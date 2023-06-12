Roger Dubuis Teams Up With Tattoo Artist Dr. Woo For A Collaborative Watch

Following the cooperation in 2021, watch brand Roger Dubuis once again joined hands with tattoo artist Dr. Woo, based on the king series star skeleton watch, combining superb craftsmanship with Dr. Woo’s unique personal style and iconic pentagram elements. , to create a new watch with a diameter of 42 mm

Roger Dubuis x Dr. Woo’s remodeling of the new king series star skeleton watch, with a black ceramic case as a whole, and iconic symbols surrounding the bezel and rim of the watch. Start with the watch dial. The barrel’s earth between 4 and 5 o’clock, embellished with elements of Dr. Woo’s tattoo art, is linked to the movement of the watch hands; the moon is at 8 o’clock, and its caseback design depicts the sun , Earth and Moon patterns and Dr. Woo’s signature; Dr. Woo’s iconic spider pattern is located between 2 o’clock and 3 o’clock, engraved with black engraved lines on the sapphire crystal glass disc inside the watch; in addition, Roger Dubuis The iconic pentagram pattern is engraved on the sapphire crystal glass disc inside the watch through metallized gold etching technology. The entire pattern presents a space exploration journey opened by a three-dimensional engraved rocket ship. The position of the stars and the rose gold The hour markers of the hue are connected, and the last beam of light at 9 o’clock seems to complete the trajectory of the stars.

The King Series Interstellar Skeleton Artist Cooperation Watch adopts the self-winding RD720SQ movement, which guarantees a 72-hour long-term dynamic storage and meets the Geneva Seal certification. The global sale is limited to 28 pieces, and interested readers may wish to pay attention.